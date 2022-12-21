By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The New York Mets continue to break the bank to build on their roster, this time securing top-shelf free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa.

The news was first reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman, indicating that it will be a deal worth $315 million over a dozen seasons.

Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315M, 12 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022

After bolstering their pitching rotation with the additions of Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana and prized Japanese right-hander Kodai Senga, the Nets have made their splash on the infield with Carlos Correa.

Mets owner Steve Cohen continues to push the boundaries of spending in the MLB. The ink has barely dried on their five-year, $75 million contract to Kodai Senga. That’s after signing Quintana and Verlander to two-year deals totaling over $100 million as well as their eight-year, $162 million pact with center fielder Brandon Nimmo. They were already expected to receive a hefty luxury tax bill without Correa. It’s going to escalate to an eye-watering figure after adding his deal to the payroll.

As with most of the deals being doled out nowadays, Carlos Correa’s figures to look much worse towards the latter years when he’s pushing 40. But it’s his prime seasons as a 28-year-old in the first half of the deal the Mets are ultimately paying for.

A healthy Correa is a dependable .279/.357/.479 hitter from a premium position, averaging just shy of 20 home runs per season. He’ll be forming a formidable infield tandem with incumbent shortstop Francisco Lindor, who advocated for Correa to be added to the squad and play third base.

The Mets are going all-in this season, folks. Money talks.