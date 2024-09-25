ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants are trying to enter Arizona and play the role of spoiler against the Diamondbacks as they fight for a playoff spot. The Diamondbacks were tied with the New York Mets for the final wildcard spot entering Tuesday night's games, but the Atlanta Braves were just one game back. The Braves and Mets are playing each other in a series, which gives the Diamondbacks a good chance of padding their lead if they can string together some wins against the Giants. The Diamondbacks have won six of the last ten meetings with the Giants. However, the Giants have won six of their past ten overall, while the Diamondbacks have won just five over the same span. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Diamondbacks prediction and pick.

Giants-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Mason Black vs. Zac Gallen

Mason Black is 1-4 with a 5.88 ERA and a 1.51 WHIP.

Black's last start was on the road against the Kansas City Royals, leaving with a 2-1 win and his first victory of the season. He pitched 5 2/3 innings with 4 strikeouts, allowing 4 hits, 1 walk, and 0 earned runs.

Black is 1-2 on the road with a 6.75 ERA and a 1.62 WHIP. His successful start against the Royals in his last game is the only quality start on the road this season.

Zac Gallen is 13-6 with a 3.74 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Gallen's last start was on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers, leaving with a 7-4 victory. He pitched 5 innings with 5 strikeouts, allowing 7 hits, 1 walk, and 4 earned runs.

Gallen is 7-3 at home with a 3.51 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Diamondbacks Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +185

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: MLB Network, NBC Bay Area, ARID

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have been in better form than the Diamondbacks as Arizona risks relinquishing their playoff spot. The Giants have been enjoying playing the role of spoiler, and they could do it again in this game.

Mason Black has been steadily improving recently and has been particularly good over his last four starts. He had one bad game against the San Diego Padres where he allowed four earned runs, but the other three starts have seen him record two or fewer earned runs. He saved his best for the last outing, with a 5 2/3 scoreless gem against the Royals. The Giants will need Black at his best to slow down the Diamondbacks' offense.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Zac Gallen's start in this game will align him to pitch in Game 1 of the postseason. Gallen was peaking at the right time a couple of starts ago when he had back-to-back scoreless outings against the Texas Rangers and Giants. However, he struggled in his last two starts, allowing seven earned runs over ten innings. Gallen's start against the Giants on September 4th was impressive, and this would be a perfect opportunity for him to get back on track before the postseason if the Diamondbacks can hold on to their playoff spot.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are in a must-win situation as they are in danger of not making the postseason. They'll need to win the remaining matchups with the Giants, as they have a difficult series against the Padres to finish the year. Take the Diamondbacks to take care of their business in this game.

Final Giants-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (-105)