Blake Snell is coming off his no-hitter as the San Francisco Giants face the Wahington Nationals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Nationals prediction and pick.

Giants-Nationals Projected Starters

Blake Snell vs. Jake Irvin

Blake Snell (1-3) with a 4.39 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP

Last Start: Snell went all nine innings last time out, giving up three walks, and completing the no-hitter while striking out 11. He would take his first win of the year over the Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Snell is 1-1 on the road with a 5.24 ERA and a .177 opponent batting average.

Jake Irvin (8-9) with a 3.56 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Irvin went 5.2 innings giving up six hits and two walks. Four runs would score as Irvin took the loss to the Brewers.

2024 Home Splits: Irvin is 2-6 at home this year in nine starts. He has a 3.69 ERA and a .250 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Nationals Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -154

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +130

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: NBCSBA/MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 14th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 14th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging. Heliot Ramos leads the way this year. He is hitting .285 on the year with a .344 on-base percentage. He has 15 home runs 53 RBIS and 30 runs scored. Still, he is considered day-to-day with a swollen right thumb. Matt Chapman is also having a solid year. He is hitting .246 on the year with a .334 on-base percentage. Chapman has 18 home runs and 54 RBIs this year while scoring 78 times. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Michael Conforto. He is hitting .232 on the year with 11 home runs and 43 RBIs while scoring 33 times.

Tyler Fitzgerald has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .292 in the last week with a .320 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and five RBIs while scoring five times in the last week. Matt Chapman has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .304 in the last week, with three home runs and six RBIs. He has also scored six times. Rounding out the hottest bats is Michael Conforto. Comfort is hitting .333 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. He has a home run, three RBIs, and three runs scored.

Current Giants have 29 career at0bats against Jake Irvin. They have hit .241 against him with just one RBI. Mark Canha has the most experience, going three for seven with two doubles and an RBI. Meanwhile, LaMonte Wade Jr is two for six while Brett Wisely is one for three with a double against IRvin.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 19th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 17th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging. CJ Abrams leads the way. He is hitting .250 this year with a .321 on-base percentage. Abrams has 16 home runs and 54 RBIS this year. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 67 times. Also having a solid year is Luis Garcia Jr. He is hitting .290 on the year with a .324 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 53 RBIs. Furthermore, he has stolen 18 bases and scored 40 times. Joey Meneses rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .231 this year but has three home runs and 42 RBIs. Further, he has scored 19 times in his 76 games.

James Wood has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .350 in the last week with five RBIs. Further, he has stolen a base and scored two times. Alex Call is also hitting well. He is hitting .400 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has just one RBI but has stolen two bases. Luis Garcia Jr has also been solid. He is hitting .500 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He also has stolen three bases and scored five times in the last week.

Current Nationals have 40 career at-bats against Blake Snell. They have hit .250 with six RBIs. Two of them come from CJ Abrams who is one for four against Snell. Luis Garcia is also two for four with an RBI while Keibert Ruiz is two for two with an RBI.

Final Giants-Nationals Prediction & Pick

Snell struggled early in the year and then spent some time on the IL. Since the start of July, he has been great. In five starts, Snell has given up just eight hits over 33 innings. He also had just ten walks at that time. Snell has given up just two runs, off one home run in that time as well. Further, He has given up zero runs in four of his last five starts. He will continue his dominance in this one in a win over the Nationals

Final Giants-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-154)