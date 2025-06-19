The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their second series of the season on Monday. After two losses to the leaders in the National League West, Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. shared his thoughts on the matchup. Both sides are still heated after Tatis Jr. and Shohei Ohtani were hit by pitches on Tuesday night.

A pitch hit the San Diego outfielder in the third inning by Lou Trivino in the same inning as Ohtani. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Padres manager Mike Shildt did not appreciate the back-and-forth. It was clear throughout the rest of the game that the players were ready if their opponent did something else that rubbed them the wrong way.

Tatis Jr. spoke with reporters before Wednesday's game about the situation. According to 97.3 The Fan, the former All-Star is not worried about things getting out of hand.

“Two teams just going at it,” Tatis Jr. said about what happened on Tuesday. “I don't see anything brewing. There's a lot of Hall-of-Famers out there and everybody knows how to handle themselves.”

Tatis Jr. and the Padres cannot afford to drop another game in the series. Entering the third game of the series, San Diego has lost four of their five games against Los Angeles.

The outfielder did not think Trivino intentionally hit him on Tuesday, but some fans felt otherwise. When a pitch hit Ohtani in the bottom of the third, the home crowd exploded. With how important he is in the box and on the mound, Dodgers fans protect Ohtani as much as they can.

Los Angeles and San Diego battled against one another in the NLDS last year, with the Dodgers winning the series 3-2. Ohtani and Co. went on to win the World Series, while the Padres went home.

Both teams appear en route to the postseason yet again. Tatis Jr. and his teammates have revenge on their minds, and Wednesday's game is another opportunity to get some payback.