Nebraska football took a big college football recruiting loss nearly 24 hours ago. The Cornhuskers lost prized four-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh to a decommitment. He's now adding to a Southeastern Conference power's fast-growing 2026 class.

Bronaugh immediately found his next CFB home. He's heading to “The Swamp” and flipped to Florida, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming the decision Wednesday.

“I’m happy to finally be home, GO GATORS,” Bronaugh shared to Fawcett, which included two alligator emojis.

The 6-foot-1 cornerback reeled in 30 total offers. But he chose Nebraska back in Nov. 2024. He rose as one of the first four-star additions for Matt Rhule and the ‘Huskers.

Nebraska has collected notable recruiting wins. Rhule and the Cornhuskers beat out Ole Miss for Hayden Ainsworth. The 6-foot-5 tackle chose Nebraska over the Rebels Monday. Ainsworth is now the highest ranked verbal commit for Nebraska.

Florida recruiting stronger than Nebraska?

The Gators, meanwhile, are on an assertive recruiting march during the summer.

G'Nivre Carr launched Florida's mammoth June. The IMG Academy star tackle chose Florida on June 1. Florida even beat out Alabama and Georgia for the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder.

Things didn't stop with Carr. Kaiden Hall joined as a four-star safety. The Milton, Florida native Hall committed two days after Carr. SEC rivals Alabama and Oklahoma were turned down in the process.

Napier and the Gators then stretched their recruiting wins to Hawaii. Kekua “Rhino” Aumua entered the '26 picture in Gainesville. The Kahuku native brings 6-foot-6 size to the tight end room. He even declined joining Bill Belichick at North Carolina, as the Tar Heels were in the final running.

Florida then pulled off a double recruiting win Saturday. Running back Carsyn Baker turned down Ohio State for the Gators. Marquez Daniel surfaced as the second commit — adding another 6-foot-6 weapon for the Gators offense. Offensive linemen Javarri Lucas and Tyler Chukuyem round out the June commits.

Florida is closing in on a top 10 recruiting ranking, as they sit at 13th overall. Nebraska sits far lower — coming in as the No. 76 best recruiting class.