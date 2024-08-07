ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Washington Nationals finish their series as they face the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Nationals prediction and pick.

Giants-Nationals Projected Starters

Kyle Harrison vs. DJ Herz

Kyle Harrison (6-5) with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP

Last Start: Harrison went 3.2 innings in his last start, giving up six hits, a walk, and four home runs. He would surrender six runs in a loss to the Reds.

2024 Road Splits: Harrison is 3-4 in his ten road starts with a 4.67 ERA. He has an opponent batting average of .267 on the road.

DJ Herz (2-4) with a 4.27 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP.

Last Start: Herz went five innings, giving up two hits and a walk in the game. One unearned run as he took the win over the Brewers.

2024 Home Splits: In seven home starts Herz is 2-3 with a 3.41 ERA and a .221 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Nationals Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -130

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Giants vs. Nationals

Time: 12:05 PM ET/ 9:05 AM PM PT

TV: NBCSBA/MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 14th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 14th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Heliot Ramos leads the way this year. He is hitting .287 on the year with a .345 on-base percentage. He has 16 home runs 54 RBIs and 31 runs scored. Ramos has also stolen 12 bases this year. Matt Chapman is also having a solid year. He is hitting .243 on the year with a .333 on-base percentage. Chapman has 18 home runs and 54 RBIs this year while scoring 79 times. Rounding out the best bats of the year is Michael Conforto. He is hitting .236 on the year with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs while scoring 34 times.

Matt Chapman has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .304 in the last week with a .360 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, six RBIs, and six runs scored in the last week. Michael Conforto has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .381 in the last week with a .458 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. Tyler Fitzgerald is also coming in hot. He is hitting .360 in the last week, with three home runs and five RBIs. Further, he has scored five times in the last week.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals are 16th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 15th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 25th in slugging. CJ Abrams has been great this year. He is hitting .252 this year with a .322 on-base percentage. Abrams has 17 home runs and 57 RBIs this year. Further, he has stolen 20 bases and scored 68 times. Also having a solid year is Luis Garcia Jr. He is hitting .289 on the year with a .323 on-base percentage. He has 13 home runs and 53 RBIs. Furthermore, he has stolen 18 bases and scored 41 times. Joey Meneses rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .231 this year but has three home runs and 42 RBIs. Further, he has scored 19 times in his 76 games.

James Wood has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .429 in the last week with a home run and seven RBIs. Further, he has stolen three bases and scored six times. Alex Call is also hitting well. He is hitting .412 in the last week with a .500 on-base percentage. He has just three RBIs, two stolen bases, and a run scored. Luis Garcia Jr has also been solid. He is hitting .458 in the last week with two home runs and three RBIs. He also has stolen three bases and scored six times in the last week.

Current Nationals have 11 career at-bats against Kyle Harrison. They have hit well in those at-bats, hitting .365 with a home run. The home run comes from CJ Abrams, who is two for three with the home run and three RBIs. Further, Jacob Young is two for two against Kyle Harrison

Final Giants-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Nationals offense has been solid as of late. They are hitting .293 over the last week while scoring 29 runs. That is over four runs per game in the last week. Kyle Harrison has been hit-and-miss this year, so expect the Nationals to have an opportunity to get some runs in this one. Take them for the win.

Final Giants-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Nationals ML (+110)