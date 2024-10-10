During a recent ‘Playing Cupid' segment with Latto and Mariah the Scientist on her Unapologetically Angel podcast, Angel Reese announced her dating criteria for her next possible suitor. “He gotta be tall… 6'7″, 6'8″,” Reese explained. And when Mariah asked whether that had to be someone in the NBA, Reese confirmed “Yeah, NBA.”

Reese has previously expressed an affinity for dating fellow athletes on her podcast, revealing in a previous episode, “I kind of only, well, I only mess with athletes and usually it’s always been like that.” Could Shakespeare himself have proclaimed a more poetic ode to romance? Me doth thinks not!

But the NBA and height requirements were the clearest and most specific stipulations yet of what type of guy Angel Reese is looking for — and the revelation pretty much set the internet on fire for all amateur matchmakers out there.

A lot of big names are getting tossed about — the NBA's perennial bachelor Kevin Durant, fellow rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, and Scottie Barnes to name a few.

But no one has actually taken the time to do a deep-dive and figure out all the players who actually fit Angel Reese's NBA dating criteria… until now.

ClutchPoints plays matchmaker for Angel Reese

That's right, thanks to AI, advanced search algorithms and social media, I took one for the ClutchPoints team and spent more time than I'd like to admit searching “is… [INSERT: EVERY NBA PLAYER 6'7″ AND OVER] single?” (all the while worried some Google employees spying on my account activity from Silicon Valley must be thinking ‘Geez, who is this hella thirsty WAG wannabe?!'“).

Anyway, what follows — organized by height category — are my results. Now, a few disclaimers off the bat. For one, it's very difficult, and ever-changing, to know without a shadow of a doubt every NBA player who's actually single. Believe it or not, even in this age of over-sharing, not everyone reveals every intimate detail of their life on social media. So I hereby preemptively apologize to any romantic partners I missed in my research. I promise it was not intentional.

Second, it's also hard to know every NBA player that's made the roster for the 2024-25 season, as we're right in the thick of the preseason. So if you were dying to see your favorite single Utah Jazz no-name reserve who's on a two-way contract with the G-league and I wasn't 100% sure they would be in the NBA this season, they didn't make the list. Sorry/not sorry about this one — but come on, Angel Reese and a Utah Jazz reserve doesn't sound like a very sexy pairing anyway.

Third, this is subjective. I'm not an actual matchmaker! I don't know anyone's astrological signs and who leo's or capricorn's are supposed to date or not date under any circumstances or when mercury's in retrograde or whatever, so spare me those complaints as well!

Fourth, I'm aware there are several players on this list who have a brother in the league also on this list. I'm not suggesting Angel Reese date multiple brothers from the same family and forever tear that brood apart! I'm just giving Angel all her options. I'll assume Angel Reese will move on to a different family if she dates one of a sibling pair from this list, but if she doesn't, that's on her (not me)!

Fifth, I've thrown in little fun facts here and there that I found out about these eligible bachelors along the way during my research. You're welcome!

Finally, let's be real — Angel Reese can't date just anybody. She's a household name now with a big personality, so in my opinion she needs someone with at least as much name recognition as her. I may be wrong, but she probably would have stipulated she wanted to date a 5'8” librarian if she wanted a lowkey, under the radar dude. I'm assuming she's looking to find someone who can match her charisma and gamesmanship, so I've taken the liberty of offering the most likely matches (in my opinion) from each height category.

(I'm also picturing a Bachelorette-spoof reality competition dating series here, sponsored by Reese's, where Angel gives a rose-shaped Reese's peanut butter cup to the bachelors she picks to advance to the next round every episode — does that not sound eminently watchable?!)

Okay, now enough with the foreplay. Let's get to who Angel Reese should date!

6'7″ eligible NBA bachelors

Since this was Reese's minimum height requirement, we'll start here (sorry Devin Booker, you just missed — but your romantic life seems to be complicated enough anyway). If my calculations are correct, Angel Reese's options of 6'7″ hoopers to consider dating are as follows:

Toumani Camara, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, OG Anunoby, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Oshae Brissett, Peyton Watson, Saddiq Bey, Svi Mykhailiuk, Kevin Knox II, MarJon Beachamp, Maxwell Lewis, Chuma Okeke, Dalen Terry, Dyson Daniels, Georges Niang (fun fact: he's nicknamed “The Minivan”), Herbert Jones, Jabari Walker, Jake LaRavia, Jalen Slawson, Jarace Walker, Jerami Grant, Jonathan Kuminga, Julian Champagnie, Kessler Edwards, Cam Reddish, Brandon Miller, Amir Coffey.

Who she's giving her Reese's rose to: OG Anunoby, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandon Miller.

6'8″ eligible NBA bachelors

Moving on up! Here are Angel's 6'8″ options:

Vít Krejčí, Trey Murphy III, Trendon Watford, Tari Eason, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, T.J. Warren, Daniel Theis, De'Andre Hunter, Hunter Tyson, Isaiah Mobley (sibling alert!), Isaiah Stewart, Jacob Toppin (sibling alert!), Jarred Vanderbilt, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jeremy Sochan, Josh Minott, Julian Phillips, Keita Bates-Diop, Aaron Gordon, Bilal Coulibaly, Bismack Biyombo, Brandon Clakre, Braxton Key, Caleb Houstan, Dalano Banton.

Who she's giving her Reese's rose to: Pascal Siakam, Aaron Gordon.

6'9″ eligible NBA bachelors

Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Taylor Hendricks, Trayce Jackson Davis (fun fact: son of Indiana Pacers' Dale Davis!), Tristan Thompson, JT Thor, Jalen McDaniels, John Collins, Nathan Mensah, Naz Reid, Noah Clowney, Ousmane Dieng, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Paul Reed, Richaun Holmes, GG Jackson, Dean Wade, Chris Boucher.

Who she's giving her Reese's rose to: Tristan Thompson (although it might not be worth it to get on the Kardashians' bad side).

6'10” eligible NBA bachelors

Onyeka Okongwu, Orlando Robinson, Paolo Banchero, Pete Nance (sibling alert!), Tristan Vukcevic, Wendell Carter Jr., Mouhamed Gueye, Michael Porter Jr. (sibling alert!), Maxi Kleber, Mason Plumlee, Leonard Miller, Jericho Sims, Jalen Duren*, Harry Giles III, Goga Bitadze, Franz Wagner (sibling alert!), Dario Šarić, Colin Castleton, Clint Capela, Charles Bassey,

Who she's giving her Reese's rose to: Michael Porter Jr., Paolo Banchero, Jalen Duren. *But one big old asterisk here — Reese has already been rumored to have dated Jalen Duren. We know Angel Reese is a great rebounder on the court, but would she rebound with an ex in her personal life too? We might need to use a coaches' challenge to issue a verdict on this one.

6'11” eligible NBA bachelors

Zach Collins, Nic Claxton, Moritz Wagner (sibling alert!), Kevin Durant, James Wiseman, Jabari Smith Jr., Evan Mobley (sibling alert!), Andre Drummond (fun fact: used to date iCarly's Jennette McCurdy).

Who she's giving her Reese's rose to: Kevin Durant (more on this in a bit), Jabari Smith Jr.

7'0″ and above eligible NBA bachelors

Walker Kessler, Santi Aldama, Neemias Queta, Mitchell Robinson, Mark Williams, Jaxson Hayes, Deandre Ayton, Dereck Lively II, Chet Holmgren, Bol Bol, and Victor Wembanyama.

Who she's giving her Reese's rose to: Dereck Lively II, Chet Holmgren, Bol Bol and Wemby.

So there you have it — Angel Reese's options given her type, a 6'7″/6'8″ or taller NBA player.

For what it's worth, after doing the research, there does seem to be one name that stands out above the pack in my mind. Maybe it's because he's the NBA's perennial bachelor, who claims to enjoy the single life. Or maybe it's because his most notable previous long-term relationship was with another WNBA player. Or maybe it's because he sat with Angel Reese during a basketball game at the Paris Olympics this summer, which sparked dating rumors in and of itself.

Whatever the reason… sometimes the most obvious choice actually does make the most sense, and for what it's worth, I think “Kevin Durant and Angel Reese” has a nice ring to it as a potential pairing. If Hollywood's perennial bachelor George Clooney can settle down and find love, then surely Kevin Durant could too — and why not give it a try with the Bayou-Barbie? So KD and Angel Reese, if you become the next “athlete it couple” after reading this, just be sure to save a few seats for ClutchPoints at the wedding!