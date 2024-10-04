Before Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese went down with an injury, she was arguably the best rebounding player in the WNBA. Reese set several rebounding records this season before a wrist injury cut her year short.

But she’s taken criticism from some that have falsely claimed she’s only rebounding her own misses. And others have piled on her in criticizing her offensive game.

Since her season ended, Reese has started up her own podcast, ‘Unapologetically Angel.’ During a recent episode featuring former NBA star and Chicago legend Dwyane Wade, Reese responded to those critics.

“I feel like I do get critiqued a lot because I do rebound, and I do rebound in a great way and I play defense,” Reese said, “When I came into the league I just wanted to be able to grow. Luckily I was really, really good at one specific thing which was rebounding. . .so many people critique me because I’m a great rebounder. . .How come y’all don’t box me out? It’s tough to see that.”

Reese also mentioned that she used to watch players like Dennis Rodman who built a career off of rebounding in the NBA.

Angel Reese building off WNBA rookie season



With the WNBA playoffs in full swing, the league announced the Rookie of the Year winner. To no surprise, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark received the honors. But it was not a unanimous first place vote. There was one voter who gave Reese a first place vote.

Despite what some may claim, Angel Reese was most definitely in the early running for the award during her rookie season with the Sky. Clark certainly separated herself following the Olympic break and especially after Reese’s injury.

But during the first half of the season, Reese was lighting the league on fire in terms of rebounding and double-doubles. She set the record for most rebounds in a single season, most offensive rebounds in a season, most double-doubles by a rookie and most consecutive double-doubles. She also became the only player to put up three straight games of 20+ rebounds.

Reese started all 34 games she played in at a little over 32 minutes per game. She averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 39.1 percent shooting from the field and 73.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

She will definitely need to improve her offensive efficiency, but she is already an elite rebounder and a capable defensive player.