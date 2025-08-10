The Kansas City Chiefs' first-team got some reps in their first preseason game, but there were also some rookies who showed some promise. One of them was left tackle Josh Simmons, who had some good reps during his time on the field with Patrick Mahomes, according to ESPN's Nate Taylor.

“In 11 snaps against the Arizona Cardinals, Simmons showcased why the Chiefs are so high on him being the potential savior when it comes to protecting the blind side of quarterback Patrick Mahomes,” Taylor wrote. “On multiple pass-blocking snaps, Simmons stonewalled outside linebacker Baron Browning, a four-year veteran.”

If the Chiefs can get that type of production from Simmons in the regular season, they're going to be good. Coming into the preseason game, Mahomes had something he wanted to get hit by a defender, but Simmons didn't let it happen.

“I don't necessarily look forward to getting hit,” Mahomes said. “I always like getting hit once, but it's still a shock. I'm just excited to see where we're at.”

Though Mahomes didn't walk out of the first quarter with dirt on his jersey, that's good for him and the rest of the team. If Simmons can continue to play well in the preseason, things will be looking up for him.

Chiefs off to good start in preseason

Starters usually don't play much in the preseason, but when they do, everybody wants to see a glimpse of what's to come. That's what Chiefs' fans were able to see from the offense, as Mahomes hit Jason Brownlee for a 1-yard touchdown. Mahomes finished the game with one pass attempt, one completion, one yard, and one touchdown. Fans most likely wanted to see more, but after that score, that was probably all they were going to get.

The Chiefs have been able to stay fairly healthy throughout the season, and just like any other coach in the league right now, Andy Reid doesn't want to risk anything in a preseason game.

Coming into the season, the Chiefs may not be looking for vengeance, but they're definitely looking to get back to the Super Bowl. Their loss against the Philadelphia Eagles may have stung, and that should give them all the motivation in the world to try and get back for a third time in a row.

As long as Mahomes is on the field, the Chiefs will always have high odds of making it to the Super Bowl.