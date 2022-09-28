Gods Unchained reveals new expansion pack & $70,000 tournament

Gods Unchained kicks off the release of its new Light’s Verdict Expansion Pack with the $70,000 Battle for the Light tournament.

Leading Web3 trading card game Gods Unchained will soon release the new Light’s Verdict Expansion Pack. Light’s Verdict will be the Epilogue of Season 1: Champions Rise, and will feature powerful new cards like Thaeriel, The Fallen, Martyr of Whiteplain, Blade of Whiteplain, and Omox the Mad, a one-of-a-kind Mythic Card. The new expansion will only be available for two weeks after the cards’ launch on September 26, 2022. The cards will appear as a potential sixth card inside Mortal Judgement Expansion Packs purchased during the run of Light’s Verdict and while these special packs are still available.

These packs come in four different forms: Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Shiny Legendary:

Rare – $2.49 Mortal Judgement: 1 Rare card (or better) 4 Common cards (or better) + chance of the Rare Light’s Verdict card

Epic – $6.99 Mortal Judgement: 1 Rare card (or better) 4 Common cards (or better) + chance of the Rare Light’s Verdict card

Legendary – $24.99 Legendary card 1 Rare card (or better) 3 Common cards (or better) + chance of a Legendary Light’s Verdict card

Shiny Legendary – $149.99 Mortal Judgement: 1 Shadow, Gold or Diamond Legendary card 1 Rare card (or better) 1 Shadow, Gold or Diamond common card (or better) 2 Common cards (or better) + 1 Shadow, Gold or Diamond Light’s Verdict card of any rarity



Each pack will still contain five Mortal Judgement cards but will also have the chance to contain an additional Light’s Verdict card while the Epilogue Expansion is live and these packs are still available. You can take a look at the pack odds in detail in the Light’s Verdict Buyer’s Guide here. Light’s Verdict tells the story of Thaeriel, the God of Light, falling to the mortal realm of ‘Eucos’ after his plans are thwarted by his Champion of Light, Lysander. To ensure the balance remains between the domains of god, Lysander is chosen by the cosmos to ascend to become the new God of Light.

To kick-start this event, Gods Unchained will be holding the Light’s Verdict Showdown, an esports influencer event with a 20,000 USDC prize pool where professional competitors will be able to play with the Light’s Verdict cards in an official event for the first time, and the Battle for the Light Tournament, God’s Unchained’s highly anticipated, first series of global esports tournaments for Gods Unchained players with a prize structure that includes 10,000 USDC, 30,000 $GODS and $29,000 USD in card packs. Both events are presented by the Web3 marketplace AQUA.xyz.

“With Gods Unchained Light’s Verdict: Showdown and Battle for the Light we are embarking on that first step towards our long standing promise to the GU community. This is the first time that we are able to bring global, esports-style tournaments to players, and we couldn’t be more excited,” says Gods Unchained Esports Manager James Fletcher. “There has been so much anticipation around these first tournaments and we could not have done this without the partnership, deep relationships and experience brought to us by the team at AQUA.xyz.”

The Light’s Verdict Showdown event will run live on September 30, 5 PM PT, which fans can watch on Gods Unchained’s Twitch channel. Meanwhile, players who are interested in joining the Battle for the Light Tournament can register here. Open Qualifiers start on October 8, 2022.

“We’re thrilled to be producing this community-focused event with the God’s Unchained team. Not only are many of us fans and players of the game ourselves, but it’s also showing the momentum and interest for great games in the space to scale into competitive play,” says AQUA Head of Marketing Alay Joglekar. “As one of the leading marketplace’s in Web3, AQUA takes pride in going deeper for gamers, whether that’s reflected on asset-specific data within our marketplace, or community events like this that deliver real value back to the creators.”

God’s Unchained is the leading Web3 and NFT trading card game made by former Magic the Gathering Game Director Chris Clay. Players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build their decks and compete in events.