Some of the best moments from the award ceromony.

The Golden Globes are done and over. It was a night of celebrities hanging out boozing, cringy jokes, and awards. So, what were the best moments?

There were a few standouts that should be mentioned. Some highlights were from Oppenheimer raking in the wins to Kieran Culkin’s hilarious acceptance speech — and plenty more.

From PEOPLE, USA Today, social media, and elsewhere, we dug around to see what others were saying. Here’s what we came up with.

Best moments of the 2024 Golden Globes

Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for Best Comedy Actress for her role in No Hard Feelings. She was pitted against some other major talent — including Emma Stone. The category was announced, and a shot of Lawrence looking into the camera mouthing, “If I don’t win, I’m leaving,” was shown.

The actress ended up not winning. Stone did. And no, she didn’t leave. Instead, she was ecstatic for her friend and later teared up during her acceptance speech.

Christopher Nolan won a Golden Globe for Best Director of a Motion Picture due to the successful Oppenheimer. From there, he took a moment to thank Heath Ledger, who passed away in 2008.

PEOPLE reported the transcripts, where he said, “The only time I’ve ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend, Heath Ledger, and that was complicated and challenging for me.”

He added, “And in the middle of speaking, I looked down at Robert Downey Jr., [who] caught my eye and gave me a look of support. That same look [he’s] giving me now — the same love and support he showed so many people in your community over the years.”

On the more romantic side, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet kissed in their seats. It was a Kodak moment, for sure.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner share a kiss at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/hpqzcdZqiw — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

As for funny moments, the host, Jo Koy, wasn’t. Well, at least according to many social media posts and reactions from the media. A lot of his jokes landed flat and were a bit awkward. We covered it live in this article to understand what we’re discussing.

However, a funny moment was Kieran Culkin’s acceptance speech. He was nominated for Best Television Male Actor — Drama.

On stage, he said, “I was nominated for a Golden Globe 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I sort of remember thinking I’m never going to be back in this room again. Which was fine. Whatever. But thanks to Succession, I’ve been in here a couple of times, which is nice. But I sort of accepted I’m never going to be on stage, so this is a nice moment, thank you.”

He followed it up with, “Suck it, Pedro. Mine!”

Culkin was referring to nominee Pedro Pascal. And yes, it was all fun. Pascal even acted like he was crying in the audience.

Another standout moment was when Steven Yeun, star of Beef, compared himself to a character in Disney’s Frozen. He won for Best Actor for the Netflix series.

“So weird, the story I usually tell to myself to myself is one of isolation and, like, separateness, and then you come up here, and you have this moment, and you can only just think about everyone else,” he said. “And that feels like the plot of Frozen, I just noticed. Shoutout to my daughter Ruthie, family movie night!”

Finally, we’ll mention Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig, who were nothing but entertaining. They talked about how they couldn’t stop dancing and more.

one thing about Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell…they’re gonna do a bit while presenting at an awards show!#GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uhtK0LrM85 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 8, 2024

The Golden Globes also had other moments like Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr.’s acceptance speeches, Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jo Koy’s NFL/Swift joke, and Jennifer Lawrence and Lenny Kravitz’s Hunger Games reunion. However, we’ll leave it at that.

Until next year!