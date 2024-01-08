Succession led the way at the Golden Globes with the most wins amongst television series. Beef and The Bear were close behind with three wins each.

Succession came into last night’s Golden Globes tied for the most nominations with Barbie. Both projects had nine total nominations.

But it was HBO’s show that went home the big winner. Succession led all TV categories with the most wins. Coming in right behind were Hulu and FX’s The Bear and Netflix’s Beef.

Succession a big winner

At last night’s ceremony, Succession took home four Golden Globe awards. These wins included Best TV Series — Drama; Best Television Male Actor — Drama Series (Kieran Culkin); Best Supporting Male Actor — Television (Matthew Macfadyen); and Best Television Female Actor — Drama Series (Sarah Snook).

Succession boasted multiple nominees in several categories, including three in Best Supporting Male Actor — Television and three in Best Television Male Actor — Drama Series. It was a huge night for the HBO show, which aired its fourth and final season last year.

But it wasn’t all about Succession. The Bear was also a huge hit for FX and Hulu. Stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri took home Best Television Male and Female Actor in Musical/Comedy series. It also took home Best Musical/Comedy Series. The Bear was also represented in Best Supporting Male Actor — Television (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and Best Supporting Female Actor — Television (Abby Elliott).

Beef was a surprise hit at the Golden Globes. The Netflix series took home Best Limited Series, Anthology or Television Motion Picture. Ali Wong and Steven Yeun both took home acting awards for Best Female and Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.

Congratulations to all of the winners. Succession, The Bear, and Beef were all giant hits in 2023, and it shows with their respective Golden Globes hauls.