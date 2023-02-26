The Las Vegas Golden Knights pulled off a trade for St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev in exchange for prospect forward Zach Dean, the team announced in a Sunday tweet.

The 27-year-old center scored 10 goals and made 19 assists in 59 games played for the Blues this season, according to Hockey Reference. A seven-season member of St. Louis, Barbashev played in the most games of his Blues career last season at 81, scoring 26 goals and dishing 34 assists for a Blues team that made it to the second round of the NHL playoffs before falling to the Colorado Avalanche.

A native of Moscow, Russia, he skated in 50 postseason games and won the 2019 Stanley Cup with the Blues, the Golden Knights wrote in their Sunday release. He was selected in the second round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft with the 33rd overall pick.

Zach Dean, who was picked with the 30th overall selection in the 2021 NHL entry draft by the Knights, has yet to record any NHL stats. He played in seven games for the Canadian U20 team, scoring one goal and earning two assists while spending 33 minutes in the penalty box. Dean’s first recorded career stats come from his time with the Team Newfoundland Under-14 team, making 13 points in five games played during the 2016-17 season.

According to the NHL, Dean has made several appearances for the Gatineau Olympiques, a major junior ice hockey team based in Gatineau, Quebec, Canada. He earned 49 total points, including 24 goals, in 38 games played during the 2022-23 season. He played 57 games for the Olympiques during the 2019-20 season, earning 46 points and a plus/minus of -18.

Las Vegas traded defenseman Dysin Mayo from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and defenseman Shea Weber, who hasn’t played in an NHL game since the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals. Weber’s current deal runs until the 2026-27 season.