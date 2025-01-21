The Vegas Golden Knights have hit a bit of a slump. Vegas is in a great position, situated at the top of the Pacific Division standings in the Western Conference. However, the Golden Knights have lost four straight games after dropping a 5-4 loss against the Blues on Monday.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy is frustrated with his goalies. Cassidy expressed frustration with Adin Hill and Ilya Samsonov after Monday's loss against St. Louis.

“We need better play out of the goaltending position right now,” Cassidy said after the game. “We can't expect to give up four and win – well, we're not. We're not winning, right? … We need to outplay their guy a little more often here, and hopefully that changes.”

Cassidy was careful not to blame the loss solely on his netminders. However, he did note that poor play has contributed to the team's recent losses.

“I'm not blaming, but you need big saves to pick you up,” Cassidy continued. “It's a game of mistakes. We're not gonna be clean every night, and that's where you need to be bailed out sometimes. … That hasn't happened as much as it did two weeks ago. We'll get that corrected, and then, I think when things start to go better, everyone relaxes a little more, too, and then you don't need that save. They kind of go hand-in-hand when you're not winning.”

Subpar performances from goalies has been a theme for the entire season. It will be interesting to see if Vegas can find a way to improve during the final months of the regular season.

Cassidy admits that mistakes and missed chances have plagued the Golden Knights recently

Goaltending is not the only problem plaguing the Golden Knights as of late.

Cassidy also admitted during his postgame press conference that self-inflicted wounds and mistakes have been a factor in recent games.

“There's a lot of different areas of our game that are self-inflicted, ” Cassidy said. “I thought tonight we left some plays on the table that were there. I don't know if we're going through it a little bit here or if it just wasn't cooperating. There were a lot of plays, including overtime. Jack, right? These are plays we're gonna make. I know we're going to make them.”

Even so, there is no sign of panic in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights are still positioned well to make another deep playoff push this season. They have time to clean up their mistakes.

“Nobody's panicking, I'll say that,” Cassidy said. “We're not in the room tearing the walls down. … This is a month we've got to push through.”

Next up for the Golden Knights is a rematch with the Blues at 8PM ET on Thursday in St. Louis.