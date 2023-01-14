Vegas Golden Knights star Mark Stone played a little less than four minutes on Thursday. He left with an injury and did not return to the ice. Now, we’re learning more about the situation.

Stone is considered week to week with an upper-body injury, as confirmed by The Athletic. Stone had offseason surgery ahead of the season, but had remained healthy up to this point.

“He was in this morning, still getting some tests done. He won’t play tomorrow. We’ll put him as week to week for now, and see where we’re at once he gets back on the ice,” Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy said Friday.

Stone has enjoyed a fine season so far. The 30-year-old has played 43 games, scoring 17 goals and 38 points in that time. The Golden Knights captain averages nearly 20 minutes a night, as well.

Stone is a huge reason the Golden Knights are in the position they are right now. Vegas sits atop the Western Conference, storming out to a 28-13-2 record to this point.

“It’s tough to see your captain go down in the first period,” Golden Knights center Jack Eichel said after the game Thursday. “I think everyone here knows what it means to our group, both on and off the ice.”

Despite the loss of Stone, the Golden Knights handled business Thursday night. They came back from 2-1 down to defeat the Florida Panthers 4-2 in front of their home fans.

Stone is ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. Vegas has played well no matter the circumstances this season. Only time will tell if they can weather the loss of their captain if he’s out for an extended period of time.