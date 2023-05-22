Jonathan Marchessault scored the tying goal and Chandler Stephenson followed with the winner in overtime for the Vegas Golden Knights, as they defeated the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The Golden Knights have a 2-0 advantage as the series shifts to Dallas for Game 3 on Tuesday night.

Overtime is a theme in both the Eastern and Western Conference Finals. All four games have gone past the regulation 60 minutes, and that’s the first time that has occurred in NHL history.

Marchessault scored the tying goal with 2:22 remaining in the third period, taking a precise backhand pass from Jack Eichel, who was stationed behind the Dallas net. Marchessault whisked the puck into the top corner of the net before Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger could react.

Stephenson jumped on a rebound 1:12 into the overtime to give the Golden Knights their second straight home triumph.

The Florida Panthers have won 2 straight overtime games on the road to take a 2-0 advantage over the Carolina Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vegas head coach Bruce Cassidy explained that the Golden Knights are getting contributions throughout their lineup, and that depth has played a key role in the team’s playoff performance.

“We tried to build in a culture that we’re going to use everybody and rely on everybody,” Cassidy said. “We’re going to expect our best players to be the best players and followers to follow along and do what they do best.”

Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights, while Miro Heiskanen and Jason Robertson scored for the Stars.