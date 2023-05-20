The Dallas Stars faced the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday night. Unfortunately, the result didn’t go their way. Dallas lost their third straight Game 1 in these Stanley Cup Playoffs, with all three losses coming in overtime.

Dallas lost 4-3 after Brett Howden somehow found the back of the net for Vegas. The Stars trail the Golden Knights 1-0 in this series with a trip to the Stanley Cup Finals on the line.

The Golden Knights seemed to simply be the better team on Friday night. They won the lion’s share of faceoffs, dished out more hits, and took the puck away more than Dallas did.

After the game, the media heard from Stars head coach Pete DeBoer. DeBoer, coaching against his former team, echoed the belief that the Golden Knights were a step ahead in Game 1.

“They were more ready to play than we were. They were better in more areas than us most of the night. Probably the right result and we now need to up our level,” the Stars head coach said.

Dallas got the scoring started on a goal from star forward Jason Robertson in the first period. Golden Knights forward William Karlsson answered with two goals of his own.

Dallas star Roope Hintz scored to tie the game at two, continuing his impressive Stanley Cup Playoffs performance. However, Vegas forward Teddy Blueger re-established the Vegas lead.

It looked like the Golden Knights would close this out in regulation. Stars captain Jamie Benn had other plans, scoring the tying goal as the Dallas net sat empty at the other end of the ice.

The Stars and Golden Knights continue their Western Conference Finals showdown on Sunday in Vegas. The game begins at 3 PM ET on ESPN.