Earlier on Monday, 5-time major winner Brooks Koepka announced his return to the PGA Tour from LIV Golf as a part of the new Returning Member Program. Koepka was a part of the handful of golfers who joined LIV not too many years ago. Now, Koepka and potentially others could return ahead of the season.

This is a groundbreaking move that will catch the attention of many fans when some of the best golfers in the world are back in the United States for more than just the four majors.

One of the rising players in the world, Ludvig Aberg, was on The Drop to discuss Koepka's return.

"We all want to play against the best players. Brooks Koepka is certainly one of them." Ludvig Åberg discusses @BKoepka's upcoming return @FarmersInsOpen

“Tremendous value, I think, speaking on behalf of the players, we all want to play against the best players. Brooks Koepka is certainly one of them. He has a track record of winning, a five-time major champion. Having him back on the PGA Tour is going to help us play better golf.”

Kopeka has nine PGA Tour wins, with his five major wins at the PGA Championship (3) and U.S. Open (2). He has finished tied for second twice at The Masters in 2019 and 2023.

The 2026 season begins this week in Hawaii. Nick Taylor aims to repeat as champion with The American Express the following weekend. After that, Kopeka will return to the PGA Tour in San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open is February 5-8. This is one of the biggest non-majors in the sport, with the electric atmosphere in North Scottsdale.