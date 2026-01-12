The PGA Tour is looking to continue to build. The sport is rising, and the hope is that all the best players want to play for the PGA Tour. 5-time major winner Brooks Koepka is attempting to return after a few years in LIV. The new Returning Member Program allows three LIV golfers to return if they want.

Koepka then released a message on social media about his potential return.

“I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career. When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the PGA TOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR. Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me.

I believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake. I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those.

Finally, I want to thank the fans. Your support means more to me today than ever before, and I look forward to seeing you soon at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open.”

The season begins this week in Hawaii. Nick Taylor aims to repeat as champion with The American Express the following weekend. After that, Kopeka will return to the PGA Tour in San Diego for the Farmers Insurance Open.