On December 23, Brooks Koepka announced his departure from LIV Golf in a surprising move. While there were musings about his displeasure with the Saudi-backed league, no one expected a drop without an immediate plan. On Monday, the PGA Tour announced a way for Brooks Koepka and other LIV Golf players to return immediately.

An open letter from PGA TOUR CEO Brian Rolapp pic.twitter.com/jiuZk1RiLp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

A long statement from PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp outlines the brand new “Returning Member Program.” It is open to players who gave up their membership to join LIV Golf but have won a major championship or The Players since 2022. That includes Bryson DeChambeau, 2024 U.S. Open Champion, Cam Smith, the 2022 Open Championship and Players Championship winner, and Jon Rahm, the 2023 Masters Champion.

DeChambeau, Smith, and Rahm have the ability to join the Returning Member Program anytime before Monday. February 2.

The PGA Tour is under new leadership with Rolapp taking over in June. Jay Monahan, the commissioner when LIV Golf was founded, is no longer there. So, Rolapp is able to bend the rules for certain players to return.

Notable players who are not included in this window are Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, and Phil Mickelson. The 2022 cutoff barely leaves Mickelson out, as he won the 2021 PGA Championship. He has liftime membership to the PGA Tour, as does Johnson, but there was no exemption announced for those players.

Article Continues Below

Koepka and other players who wish to return are asked to make a $5 million charitable donation and will not be involved in FedEx Cup or Player Impact Program payouts. There is a high financial cost for coming back to the PGA Tour, but Koepka has decided to pay it.

I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career. When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR. Being closer to… pic.twitter.com/SEIehuZN7O — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 12, 2026

In a social media statement, Koepka announced he would participate in the Farmers Insurance Open, which begins on January 29. He will also play at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, starting on February 5.

The PGA Tour and LIV Golf announced a framework agreement nearly three years ago. While there is no news there, this is a significant move in the reunification of professional golf.