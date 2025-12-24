Brooks Koepka shook up the golf world by announcing his decision to step away from LIV Golf on Tuesday. Koepka cited family as the reason for his departure but noted that he'll have an update on what's coming next at some point. The natural assumption is the five-time major champion will return to the PGA Tour down the road, but LIV Golf participants are suspended from the PGA Tour for a year after their last event. The LIV Golf season ended on Aug. 24.

The PGA Tour did put out a statement after Koepka's announcement, but it was vague and somewhat bizarre.

“Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success. The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.”

Doug Ferguson of The Associated Press reports Koepka did notify the PGA Tour before he announced his decision to leave LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka's time with LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka was one of the most high-profile LIV Golf signings in 2022. He won five times and became the first LIV Golf player to win a major when he won the PGA Championship in 2023, the fifth major of his career.

However, Koepka struggled in 2025, notching just two top-10 finishes and failing to win. He finished 31st out of 54 players in the standings. As he struggled with LIV Golf, he also faltered outside it, missing the cut in five of eight tournaments, including three majors.

Koepka also expressed frustration about LIV Golf's failure to move forward as negotiations with the PGA Tour about the future continue to go nowhere.

What's next?

Brooks Koepka could reapply for PGA Tour membership, but it's unclear if that will happen anytime soon and if they would bend the rules to allow him to return next season. He does have access to the DP World Tour in Europe after starting his career over there.

This all seems like it's setting up for Koepka to return to the PGA Tour. When that happens, though, is a big question mark.