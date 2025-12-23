It is the quietest part of the golf offseason, but a five-time major champion just made a huge splash. With the PGA Tour and LIV Golf negotiations at a stalemate, this could be the first big push. Brooks Koepka has left LIV Golf, according to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, but has not made any PGA Tour announcement yet.

“Brooks Koepka will be stepping away from LIV Golf,” a statement read, per Harig. “He is deeply grateful to Yasir Al-Rumayyan (the governor of the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, (LIV CEO) Scott O’Neil, and the LIV Golf leadership team, his teammates and the fans.”

The statement continues, “Family has always guided Brooks’ decisions, and he feels this is the right moment to spend more time at home. Brooks will continue to be a huge supporter of LIV Golf and wishes the league and its players continued success. Brooks remains passionate about the game of golf and will keep fans updated on what’s ahead.”

Koepka was among the first big-name players to land on the LIV Golf tour. At the time, he was a four-time major champion just on the back end of an incredible run. But an injury-riddled 2022 campaign had him looking for a move. He landed at LIV, but never seemed comfortable on the Saudi-run tour.

The PGA Tour has suspended players who played in LIV Golf for a year after their last tournament. Bending the rules for Koepka would be controversial, but the Tour could use an infusion of talent. Koepka is one of the great major champions of this era, but may not have a tour to play on in 2026.

Koepka has three PGA Championships and two U.S. Opens at just 35 years old. He has plenty of runway to win more majors and maybe this move puts him back in the spotlight.