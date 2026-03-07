Victor Wembanyama’s third NBA season has rapidly turned into a statement campaign. After an injury-curtailed last season resulted in the San Antonio Spurs finishing 13th in the West with a 34-48 record, they are now competing at the top of the conference.

At the heart of it is the two-way cheat code who has evolved into a legitimate MVP contender. And well, the Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown has utmost respect for Wemby, recently claiming that he did not count the French international as ‘human.’

“That boy Wemby is a problem, a big problem. When I say I’m the best two-way player in the league, it’s not counting Wemby… He’s not even human. I’m the best human player.” Jaylen Brown on Victor Wembanyama 😅 (via @FCHWPO/ Twitch)pic.twitter.com/xqZ4kvzCb7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 7, 2026

“That boy Wemby is a problem, a big problem. When I say I’m the best two-way player in the league, it’s not counting Wemby… He’s not even human. I’m the best human player,” Brown said during a livestream on Twitch, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

Well, when one of the best players in the league has such compliments to offer, there is little doubt that Wembanyama is a bonafide freak. Through roughly two-thirds of the 2025-26 season, the 22-year-old French phenom is averaging 23.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 51.1% from the field and 36.3% from three-point range. Wembanyama’s ability to ball despite his physical stature is what truly sets him apart. He is capable of taking aim from anywhere and is only going to get better in the coming years, which is a scary prospect in itself.

Defensively, Wembanyama remains arguably the most disruptive player in the league. At 7-foot-4 with an eight-foot wingspan, Wembanyama has the longest reach in the NBA, something he uses to full potential to stand over attackers. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2024 and earning All-Star recognition in 2025, he now appears firmly entrenched in the league’s elite tier and is widely viewed as a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, alongside competing for the MVP award.

Considering his influence on the game already and the fact that he is just getting started, Brown's comments simply appear to be completely on point.