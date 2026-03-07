Oklahoma football eventually must replace John Mateer after the 2026 season. Looks like Brent Venables and company found their guy via the College Football Recruiting trail.

Four-star Jamison Roberts verbally committed to OU, with Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals confirming the move on Saturday.

“From The Land to The Palace, Sooner Nation I’m home,” Roberts shared to Fawcett in revealing his commitment.

Roberts, who stars for Saraland High in Mobile, Al., was courted by three other Southeastern Conference schools. But he turns down Auburn, Florida and Georgia for the Sooners.

He's now Oklahoma's first QB commit for the 2027 class and comes with a high ceiling for these reasons.

Oklahoma grabbing ‘dynamic' QB who backed up Texas commit

Roberts' high school now will become torn during the Red River Rivalry game.

Saraland is the alma mater of Texas QB signee KJ Lacey, who Roberts backed up before assuming the starter reins. Now Roberts will play for the rival of the Sooners.

Andrew Ivins of 247Sports likes what he's seen out of the 6-foot-3 passer and runner.

“Dynamic dual-threat talent that makes plays with both his arm and legs,” was the first thing Ivins pointed out in his evaluation of Roberts.

Roberts guided Saraland to a 13-1 mark during his first season as the starter. He went on to complete 72.6% of his throws despite playing for a more run-heavy offense. But he put up astronomical passing numbers: 3,370 yards, 37 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

But he made a stronger mark as a runner with 641 rushing yards and 21 scores off handoffs. He's already looking like the perfect replacement for the dual-threat Mateer.