Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams made huge strides in his second year, showing that he can indeed be a franchise-rejuvenating cornerstone.

The Bears, who ended a four-year drought in the playoffs, are making sure that Williams will sustain his improvement by shoring up the roster this offseason, particularly surrounding him with adequate support.

To further stabilize the trenches in front of the 24-year-old quarterback, Chicago re-signed offensive tackle Braxton Jones, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Left tackle Braxton Jones back to the Bears on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, per source,” reported Fowler on X.

"Left tackle Braxton Jones back to the Bears on a one-year deal worth up to $10M, per source. Chicago has its starting option at left tackle."

It is not the splashiest move of free agency for the Bears, but it is highly consequential. From a roster-building standpoint, it is about continuity, insurance, and familiarity.

The 26-year-old Jones will be in his fifth year with the Bears after being drafted in the fifth round in 2022 out of Southern Utah. He was limited to only six games last season due to a knee injury.

The offensive line played a huge part in Williams' leap, and Chicago does not want to fix something that is not broken.

Pass protection matters enormously for an offensive strategy centered around Williams’ development. Chicago’s rebuild accelerated when the front office fortified the offensive line in 2025, helping reduce the team's allowed sacks to 24 compared to 68 in 2024.

If Jones can stay healthy, his one-year deal could quietly become the Bears’ most efficient move of the offseason, retaining a starting-caliber offensive tackle at a mid-tier price.

Jones is expected to get many opportunities since offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who played 14 games in 2025, could miss the start of the season due to a knee injury.