For a player who keeps his personal life pretty private, Nikola Jokic offered a rare glimpse into his thoughts on his future with the Denver Nuggets.

During a recent appearance on the Serbian podcast X's and O's, Denver's superstar spoke candidly about his deep love for the city that drafted him. He also dispelled any speculation about his long-term future with the organization.

When asked whether he could envision himself playing anywhere other than Denver during his career, Jokic took a strong stance.

“I wouldn't like to imagine that,” Jokic said. “I really found peace here. My two kids were born here. Everyone's here. Peace, home, I found my life here. And I like life here. I don't feel the need, I don't have the urge to. We built something here, together as a team.”

The timing of Jokic's comments couldn't be more significant. While he's technically eligible for free agency in the summer of 2027, he can be extension-eligible this offseason. League insiders widely expect him to sign a massive new deal with Denver.

On top of expressing his interest in staying in Denver long term, the 31-year-old star has no plans to retire soon.

“I want to play as long as I can,” Jokic said. “As long as I'm creating an advantage and I can play at the highest level.”

This season, Jokic is continuing his high-level play as he is averaging a triple-double per game with 28.8 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 10.3 assists. He and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remain the frontrunners for the MVP award.