Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal made headlines during the World Baseball Classic after deciding to leave Team USA following his tournament debut. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal recently shed light on how difficult the decision was for the Tigers' left-hander.

Rosenthal discussed the situation during an appearance on the Foul Territory network. The clip was later shared to X, formerly Twitter, by the network. According to Rosenthal, Skubal appeared conflicted about whether to remain with Team USA after making his first start in the tournament.

Speaking to reporters, @Ken_Rosenthal says he could see how torn Tarik Skubal was about possibly leaving Team USA after Saturday's start. pic.twitter.com/VOrsdmFGJ6 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 9, 2026

“Traditionally, we do not see American pitchers in their walk years pitch in the WBC. That's not something that has happened, so for Skubal to take the mound, even against Great Britain, an inferior opponent, that said something about his willingness to do this, his commitment to do this.”

Skubal’s appearance came Saturday, March 7, during Pool B play at Daikin Park in Houston. In his lone outing, the Tigers pitcher threw three innings in a 9–1 win over Great Britain. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out five and throwing 41 pitches. The outing followed a pre-planned arrangement in which Skubal would make a single start before returning to Detroit’s spring training program.

Skubal's decision held significant weight as he is set to enter a walk year prior to his potential free agency after the 2026 season. The southpaw nevertheless chose to represent Team USA before ultimately sticking to the original plan and departing after the matchup with Mexico.

Rosenthal’s comments highlight the delicate balance modern stars face between national pride and career management as Skubal prepares for the 2026 MLB season in Detroit.