The latest PGA Tour tournament is the Genesis Invitational, following the AT&T Pro Am at Pebble Beach. Collin Morikawa got the win at Pebble Beach, which was his first win on the PGA Tour since 2023. This week, the Genesis is at Riviera Golf Club, where it brings in Tiger Woods, given that it's at his club. He made sure to give Morikawa his congratulations on the win.

Tiger Woods made sure to congratulate Morikawa on his big win at Pebble Beach in a video that TaylorMade Golf put out, saying he was happy for Morikawa and surprised him by praising the shot he just hit. The 15-time Major champion also had a brief conversation with Collin Morikawa, who won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After Morikawa finished hitting the shot, Woods said, “Good shot!” Morikawa responded by saying, “For you,” after which Woods replied, “Hell of a shot from there. I would’ve hit five wood.” Woods and Morikwa then embraced each other, after which the former congratulated Morikwa for his win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The 50-year-old said, “Congratulations, brother. You look good, dude.”

By his own admission, Morikawa grew up idolizing Woods. In an interview before the 2021 Dubai Desert Classic, Morikawa said he grew up watching Woods and was happy to make his dream of playing with Woods on the PGA Tour a reality. Tiger Woods also welcomed him to the major club in 2020.

From 2019-2023, Morikawa captured six victories, with two major titles among them, at the 2020 PGA Championship and 2021 Open Championship. But after winning the 2023 Zozo Championship, Morikawa’s elite game seemed to disappear. He went winless in 2024 and then again failed to earn a PGA Tour title in 2025. He still finished second in the 2024 FedEx Cup standings, but he fell to 19th last season. He went out and made many changes, which helped him secure a huge win for the first time in two years.

“What I’ve learned is that the biggest thing is you just cannot copy anyone else. You might be able to take a little bit, but just because Scottie [Scheffler] is doing something great does not mean I have to go do it,” Morikawa revealed.