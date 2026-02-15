Collin Morikawa has his seventh PGA Tour win, taking home the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday. He emerged from a crowded field with a birdie on the 15th hole before banking another on 16. A birdie on 18 clinched the win by one shot over Min Woo Lee and Sepp Straka. Scottie Scheffler was among those in the crowded field, but it was Morikawa who picked up the win.

Morikawa had not won since the fall of 2023 at the Zozo Championship. Once 54-hole leader Akshay Bhatia stumbled out of the gates, the tournament was wide open. Morikawa plotted his way around the course on Sunday, finally pouncing to take the lead at the end.

Morikawa was behind the leaders heading into Sunday, but his Saturday round firmly entrenched him among the favorites. He fired a scintillating 62, which included five birdies on his final six holes. According to PGATour.com, he led the field with 6.42 Strokes Gained: Approach on Saturday.

Morikawa came flying out of the gates in his PGA Tour career, picking up two major championships before turning 25. But recent years have not been as kind to the American. He was a dreadful 0-2-1 at the 2025 Ryder Cup, capping a frustrating two years for the once-promising Californian.

Morikawa's iron play was dominant during his run of major championships. That came back over the weekend at Pebble Beach, and could mean good things for him moving forward.

Collin Morikawa holds off a historic Scottie Scheffler charge

Article Continues Below

Scheffler was eight shots back of Bhatia entering the final round at Pebble Beach on Sunday, having aving never won the AT&T Pro-Am. But the No. 1 player in the world nearly changed that on Sunday. He shot a nine-under 63, flying up the leaderboard into a tie at the top when he walked off the course.

SCOTTIE MAGIC ON 18 AT PEBBLE BEACH! 🤯🦅 Closing eagle for 63 and the clubhouse lead at 20-under! 📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/BXD4DeZXo9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) February 15, 2026

The eagle at the 18th hole was Scheffler's third of the day, a feat he had never reached on the PGA Tour. But the three bogeys he made throughout the day held him back from a playoff with Morikawa. For the second consecutive week, a sluggish Thursday cost Scheffler a title. He shot even par at Spyglass Hill on Thursday, which was ten shots off the pace.

Scheffler finished fourth, with Min Woo Lee and Sepp Straka tying second at 21-under par. Lee made two birdies on the final two holes Sunday after bogeying both 17 and 18 on Saturday. Straka made an eagle on the 18th to tie for second place.

Next, the PGA Tour heads to Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles for the Genesis Invitational. This is the first time since the 2025 LA Wildfires that the Tour has stopped in the City of Angels.