OKLAHOMA CITY — Before facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman put Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's tying of Wilt Chamberlain's record of 126 consecutive 20+ point games into perspective. For a record that took 63 years to break, Gilgeous-Alexander's historic night will go down in history.

Ahead of Gilgeous-Alexander reaching one of the rarest feats in NBA history, Adelman provided the proper context during his pregame media availability.

“I don’t know that people know how hard it is to do that. To make 20 points in 10 (straight) games, not 120, whatever it is, it’s special. He’s a special player,” Jokic said. “It's a pleasure and a privilege to play against him.”

After Gilgeous-Alexander's game-winning 3-pointer topped Monday's 129-126 win against the Nuggets, All-Star and fellow MVP candidate Nikola Jokic gave SGA a shoutout for tying Chamberlain's record for most consecutive 20+ point games in NBA history, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

The Nuggets face the Thunder for the final time this season when they host the defending champions on April 10.

Mark Daigneault reveals SGA's ‘superpower' after Thunder win

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reflected on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as a player, leader, and a person after Monday's historic night, where SGA closed out the Nuggets on a game-winning three in a 129-126 victory.

“He never presses. He’s just got unbelievable awareness of the circumstance, awareness of the length of the game; I think that’s one of his superpowers,” Daigneault said. “He understands how long the game is. So, he can make the right play, knowing that he’ll get his cracks. If he misses shots early, he knows that there’s more game left. He always stays in it mentally. I think that’s part of the reason why he’s consistent as he is.”

Gilgeous-Alexander turned to his supporting cast early and often, and they undoubtedly didn't disappoint as Thunder's Jaylin Williams finished with 29 points, including a career-high seven threes, and 12 rebounds. Ajay Mitchell, in his first game since recovering from a strained abdomen and a left ankle injury, led the bench with 24 points.

“I thought his passing, again tonight, was really good. Even the simple ones that weren’t assists,” Daigneault added. “They doubled him all night. He got off it early, like the one to Ajay [Mitchell] late that Ajay drove Hardaway down there. It’s just a simple play ahead of the defense. He had a great floor game tonight. Obviously, a great close. A great player.”

The Thunder has won seven consecutive games.