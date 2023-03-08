When a team has routinely dominated their competition, they sometimes need to find new creative ways to win in order to raise the bar on their own excellence. Drew Timme added to a storied college career by leading Gonzaga basketball to a record-setting, 77-51 blowout over Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference Championship on Tuesday.

It was the largest margin of victory ever in the WCC title game and the Bulldogs’ 21st overall tournament championship. Timme deserves an ample share of the spotlight, though, as he reached a special milestone himself.

Timme scored 26 points, which vaulted him past Frank Burgess for most points in Gonzaga basketball history with 2,210, via ESPN Stats & Info. He is undeniably one of the most impactful players that one of the most enduring college basketball powerhouses has ever seen. Now the record books will firmly support that fact.

He is averaging a career-high 21 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. The senior has done almost everything in his momentous tenure in Spokane. Timme has been named a First-team All-American, a two-time WCC Player of the Year, and he won the 2021 Karl Malone Award for the country best power forward.

The only thing missing is the same thing that haunts head coach Mark Few and the entire Bulldogs community. A National Championship.

Timme and the Zags came close to capturing their Moby Dick when they reached the NCAA tournament Finals in 2021. They fell to Baylor, 86-70. Now, in a year where they will not take their usual place among the four No. 1 seeds, the Bulldogs are hoping to finally obtain that elusive March magic.

With Gonzaga’s most prolific scorer ever at the top of his game, who’s to say it cannot be done.