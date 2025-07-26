Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo has had a busy offseason. The Spartans made the offseason even more special by adding four-star prospect Carlos Medlock Jr., per League Ready. Medlock pledged to Michigan State over several other big-time programs, including Michigan and Tennessee.

The guard got rave reviews by basketball recruiting analysts.

“Medlock Jr. is a tough, two-way guard who can score the ball from anywhere on the floor, make plays and defend his position,” reporter Sam Kayser wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Other schools involved with the guard include Creighton, Iowa and Oklahoma State. Medlock is a member of the 2026 recruiting class. He is the first member of the class for Michigan State, per 247 Sports.

Tom Izzo is hoping to win won more title at Michigan State basketball

Michigan State basketball had a fabulous 2024-25 season. The Spartans made the NCAA tournament, and advanced all the way to the Elite Eight before losing to Auburn.

This offseason, Tom Izzo's program is continuing to build. His 2026 basketball class is in the top 15 in the country, per 247 Sports. His incoming 2025 class is also highly regarded, with two-four star prospects and three transfers.

The star of the incoming freshman class is power forward Cam Ward. Ward is a four-star prospect, per 247 and several other basketball recruiting services.

“The bottom line is that when Ward embraces being a four-man, he's a hugely productive and efficient as both a scorer and rebounder,” Adam Finkelstein wrote for 247 Sports.

Izzo has already won a national championship at Michigan State, but it has been several years since that title. With his coaching career inching toward its end, the Spartans program is hoping to add at least one more title to Izzo's long resumé.

This offseason, Izzo has talked openly about the need for more guardrails with NIL and the transfer portal in college basketball. Due to the recent House settlement, schools can now directly pay players. Revenue-sharing with former players is also allowed now due to the settlement.

Michigan State basketball starts its season this fall. The club's non conference schedule includes meetings with Kentucky and Duke.