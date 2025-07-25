Former Kansas Jayhawks star Zeke Mayo is ready for the next chapter of his basketball career.

Mayo revealed that he is going overseas, signing a professional contract to play for Ironi Kiryat Ata in the Israeli Basketball Premier League. This decision comes after he took part in the NBA Summer League in July. He represented the Washington Wizards for two out of four games.

“I had fun,” Mayo said on July 17, after he made the trip from Las Vegas to Kansas City, Missouri, to join JHX Hoops. “It was a great opportunity to get out there. Kind of had some ups and downs with it being my first experience, obviously, but I had a lot of fun. Great experience with a new group of people, and just to have that opportunity to get out there in front of NBA executives, it was fun.”

The team's head coach even provided a statement on bringing Mayo onto the squad, per Lawrence Journal-World. He liked what he saw at the Summer League, looking forward to what Mayo will provide for the upcoming season.

“We’ve been following Zeke since the beginning of the summer, and he was our first option at the guard positions,” Ironi Kiryat Ata head coach Eldad Bentov said in a press release, as translated from Hebrew. “Zeke will help us a lot and I’m sure he’ll quickly integrate into Israeli basketball despite his young age.”

What's next for Kansas after Zeke Mayo's departure

Zeke Mayo will get ready to become a professional player in Israel. This comes after he had a solid collegiate career with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Kansas Jayhawks.

Mayo repped the Jackrabbits for three years, becoming one of the best players in the Summit League. For his final season, he took his talents to the Jayhawks.

He adapted well with Kansas, securing a role as a full-time starter for a historic powerhouse. Mayo averaged 14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game after 34 appearances. He shot 44.7% from the field, including 42.2% from beyond the arc, and 83.3% from the free-throw line.

His performances helped the Jayhawks finish with a 21-13 record, having gone 11-9 in Big 12 Play. However, their season ended after losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.