South Carolina women's basketball player Ashlyn Watkins, after a tumultuous, legally charged season, will not return for the 2025/2026 season. She intends to take a year off before returning for the 2026/2027 season, per Matt Dowell of WACH Fox.

Last August, Watkins was arrested for first-degree assault, battery, and kidnapping. The alleged incident occurred in the student center, in which Watkins allegedly assaulted another student. 

In November, the charges against Watkins were dropped

Watkins announced on her Instagram page. She stated that the events of this past year were a factor in her decision to step away.

In addition, Watkins said she wants to set a good example for fans. 

“I also want the younger ones who look up to me to know that tough times don't define you, they make you stronger,” she said. “With everything that's happened this past year, I'm going to take some time off to focus on myself, my community, my faith, and my family so that I can grow as an individual and attempt to master this journey too.”

In her statement, Watkins thanked the entire South Carolina team. 

“I'm so grateful for my coaches, the USC medical team, my teammates, and everyone who's supported me along the way,” Watkins said. “For now, I'll be cheering on my team and working to come back even stronger in the 2026-27 season.”

Ashlyn Watkins' impact at South Carolina 

Watkins was one of the most reliable players for Dawn Staley and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks. She was an effective scorer, rebounder, and defender. 

In 2024, she helped lead South Carolina to an undefeated season and the national championship. Watkins averaged 7.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. 

Additionally, she averaged 9.0 rebounds per game during the NCAA tournament, including a 20-rebound performance against NC State in the Final Four. Watkins also became the first South Carolina player to dunk in a game. 

Last season, Watkins tore her ACL and missed the end of the year. 

