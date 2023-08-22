Brandon Hagel was a revelation for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2022-23, enjoying a true breakout campaign with 30 goals and 64 points in 81 games. It was Hagel's first full season in Florida after playing nearly three seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks from 2020-22. And the 24-year-old was rewarded for his excellent play in the tune of a mammoth eight-year, $52 million contract extension on Tuesday that figures to keep him in Tampa Bay for the better part of his career.

Hagel first came to the Lightning in the March, 2022 deal that sent Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk to the Windy City. Not only did Hagel break out in the regular season in 2022-23, he was also one of the team's best players against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Round 1, posting a goal and five points in a six-game exit to their Atlantic Division rivals.

Although Hagel was not part of either Stanley Cup team in 2020 and 2021, he helped the organization advance to the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, eventually losing to the Colorado Avalanche in six games. It's clear that Julien BriseBois and the Tampa Bay Lightning brass have high hopes for the young Canadian, hence the contract that will pay him $6.5 million per year for nearly the next decade.

Hagel to replace significant Lightning departures

Maintaining a Stanley Cup contender under a flattened salary cap has proven to be a significant challenge for the Lightning, and they've lost a ton of players over the last few years to trades, free agency, and the 2021 expansion draft. That includes multiple notable players like Ondrej Palat, Ryan McDonagh, Yanni Gourde, Tyler Johnson, Blake Coleman, Alex Killorn and Barclay Goodrow.

It's clear that the Lightning are not the team they once were, but the core still remains with superstars Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman leading the charge. With Andrei Vasilevskiy remaining one of the best goalies in the world, the championship window has certainly not closed in Tampa Bay.

That being said, the core is aging, and will be another year older in 2023-24. Locking up a young, effective player like Hagel is important not only for the next few years, but also in half a decade when Tampa inevitably comes back down to earth after three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances. If they had defeated the Leafs in the first-round, they absolutely could have went back to the dance in 2023.

Hagel should only get better

With Alex Killorn now an Anaheim Duck, it opens up a spot on the first powerplay unit that will almost certainly be reserved for Brandon Hagel. Although he was on-and-off PP1 last season, he should be a staple in 2023-24 along with Stamkos, Kucherov, Point and either Hedman or Mikhail Sergachev.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Daily Faceoff projects Hagel to play alongside Anthony Cirelli and Conor Sheary next season, but that is assuming that the incredible first line of Stamkos-Point-Kucherov remains together. With the offensive depth now more of a concern than it has been in years, it might make sense to mix up the top-six a little bit. Regardless, with an uptick in ice time almost assured and powerplay time also very likely, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hagel take another step forward and improve on his 64-point campaign next year.

“There might be some sticker shock seeing Brandon Hagel get $6.5M for the next eight seasons,” wrote The Athletic's Dom Luszczyszyn on Tuesday. “There shouldn't be. He's a legit top line forward that's very strong offensively in a complementary role.”

There might be some sticker shock seeing Brandon Hagel get $6.5M for the next eight seasons. There shouldn't be. He's a legit top line forward that's very strong offensively in a complementary role. pic.twitter.com/InN4p1uaNc — dom 📈 (@domluszczyszyn) August 22, 2023

“Brandon Hagel…is a speedy top-six scoring winger who's effective near the net and off the rush. An underrated passer who draws penalties and forechecks,” echoed J Fresh Hockey.

Brandon Hagel, signed to an 8x$6.5M extension by TB, is a speedy top-six scoring winger who's effective near the net and off the rush. An underrated passer who draws penalties and forechecks. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/WMy0cDCkxV — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 22, 2023

Contract grade: A-

At first glance, this contract is a win for both player and club. Beyond delivering offensive consistency and top-line production last season, Hagel's two-way game took a step forward. He averaged just under two minutes per game on the penalty kill, and earned a fifth-place Selke Trophy vote as the NHL's best defensive forward for his trouble. Hagel is a complete player, and there's no reason to believe he shouldn't continue to get better in Tampa Bay.

As the salary cap continues to rise over the next few years, Hagel's cap hit should age well as contract prices also steadily increase. Giving any player an eight-year contract holds risk, but the fact that Hagel is only 24, and plays a high-energy, complete two-way game means the risk has a great chance to pay off.

One thing is certain with Brandon Hagel's eight-year contract extension: although the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship window has not closed, the franchise is already looking towards the future.