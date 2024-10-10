The Florida Panthers opened their 2024-25 season with a win over the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night. Florida is hoping to defend their Stanley Cup championship this season. And before Tuesday's contest, the Panthers signed one of the members of their core. The Panthers signed Carter Verhaeghe to an eight-year contract extension, the team confirmed.

Verhaeghe has gone on quite the journey to reach this point in his career. He has come up in big moments for Florida and he now has a Stanley Cup in his trophy cabinet. He figures to continue playing a major role for Florida in the years ahead. But how does this contract look on paper for both sides. Here are our contract grades for Carter Verhaeghe and the Panthers.

Carter Verhaeghe signs with Panthers

Carter Verhaeghe has become one of his team's better goal-scorers. In fact, he has scored more than 30 goals in each of the last two seasons. One of these seasons saw him score 42 goals, which remains a career-high for him. He has especially come through in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and has emerged as one of the most clutch players in the league.

Had Verhaeghe hit the open market, he could have earned himself north of the $7 million he receives on this deal. Instead, he takes a max term contract and a small pay decrease. At 29 years old, it's certainly understandable why Verhaeghe would want the eight-year term. However, passing up the final mega-pay day is an interesting choice.

All in all, this is not a bad contract for the veteran forward. He remains with a Stanley Cup-caliber team who should continue being competitive for a few more years. And he receives a major pay day, even if it isn't as much as he could have received in NHL Free Agency. Overall, there's a lot to like from the player's perspective.

Panthers sign Carter Verhaeghe

The Panthers want to keep as much of their core around as possible. Florida already lost Brandon Montour, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Vladimir Tarasenko in NHL Free Agency this past summer. If they can avoid losing any more key pieces, the Panthers will pursue those avenues.

As mentioned, Verhaeghe is signed to a salary that's less than he may have received on the open market. However, there is still some risk involved in this deal. For instance, he has a full no-movement clause for the first five years of this contract. Even when that becomes a modified no-trade clause, Verhaeghe retains nearly full control over his next steps.

Of course, the player has earned this protection through his play on the ice. However, from the team's perspective, they have their hands tied if things don't work out. Additionally, an eight-year term for a player nearing 30 years old is a risk in its own right. It is worth noting that the term may have been a trade-off for the lower salary.

Overall, this isn't the worst contract for the Panthers. His $7 million salary is already a good deal for them. And with the salary cap rising over the next few years, it should be more than manageable. In saying this, the term and lack of options in terms of potentially moving this contract do carry risk for Florida.

Grades and final thoughts

Carter Verhaeghe receives a high contract grade while the Panthers receive a fine mark. Verhaeghe receives a big raise, though it's a raise that's potentially below market value, as well as long-term stability. Meanwhile, the Panthers agree to a contract that is risky but shouldn't be a major albatross as they continue to try and contend for the Stanley Cup moving forward.

Carter Verhaeghe grade: A-

Florida Panthers grade: B+