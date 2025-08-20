The Chicago Bears played a good game against the Buffalo Bills in their preseason matchup, and nobody should be more pleased than head coach Ben Johnson. Caleb Williams and the offense played for one series, and they scored a touchdown, giving fans a sense of excitement and the need to see more.

Johnson was a guest on the Up & Adams Show and was asked what stood out the most to him in the 38-0 preseason win, and he tried his best not to mention Williams.

“Beyond Caleb? I thought we controlled the line of scrimmage,” Johnson said. “I think our guys up front established themselves. There's a physicality with which we want to play on offense, then defensively, Dennis Allen and the defensive coaching staff have really instilled that mentality, and the guys played like that for 60 minutes.”

What stood out the most to HC Ben Johnson in the Bears win over the Bills? 🤔@heykayadams | @ChicagoBears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/M5aaqE7T0D — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 19, 2025

Johnson was later able to speak freely about Williams and what he liked about the quarterback in the one series he played.

“He did a good job with the operation, getting the play call in, getting the guys lined up, and going,” Johnson said. “There was a time he had to switch the protection, I think he did a good job on that, and then he made a couple big time throws.”

It looks like Williams and the offense did what they needed to in order to make Johnson feel at ease, and the hope is that they can do more of that when the regular season starts.

Ben Johnson bringing the best out of Caleb Williams

It already seems like Johnson is bringing out the best in Williams, and that comes with some tough coaching at times. Johnson shared why he doesn't shy away from doing that with Williams.

“I think that's the natural course of coaching. You have to tell guys when it's good, you have to tell them when it's bad,” Johnson said. “We've had a healthy back and forth. He's learning, he's growing, he's a young player. I think when you're young, you want to be coached hard because that's going to pull out the best in you, and he's been that way. He's been very receptive, very coachable, and we see him getting better everyday.”

Bears HC Ben Johnson explains why he doesn’t shy away from coaching Caleb Williams hard 🗣️@heykayadams | @ChicagoBears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/CLWVB3unr5 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) August 20, 2025

Williams will only get better from this as his career continues, and he has the perfect person alongside him to help. If Williams stays the course, the return on investment could be huge.