The New Jersey Devils made big moves in NHL Free Agency to prepare for 2024-25. On Friday, they completed their last piece of offseason business. The Devils signed forward Dawson Mercer to a three-year contract worth a total of $12 million, the team confirmed.

Mercer has emerged as a potential cornerstone for the Devils. While it's not a long-term contract, it is a positive sign to see the two sides work something out as training camp begins. Whether a long-term contract is worked out down the line obviously remains to be seen. For now, let's take a closer look at this deal and give contract grades to Dawson Mercer and the Devils.

Dawson Mercer signs with Devils

Dawson Mercer has emerged as a reliable player since going first-round in the 2020 NHL Draft. He has scored 131 points in 246 career games thus far. In fact, the Devils forward has not missed a single game since debuting in the league. All in all, he has done everything New Jersey could have expected of him.

Mercer certainly could have earned more on a long-term contract. However, that was not a possibility at this time. New Jersey did not have the salary cap space to fit a long-term contract into their books. Still, this is a fine deal for Mercer all things considered.

Along with the lack of term, Mercer has no real say over the next steps of his career. The 22-year-old forward does not have any no-trade or no-movement protection in this deal. As a result, the Devils can trade him without his permission. It's certainly unlikely they do trade him given how he projects long term. In saying this, it certainly would have been nice to have some no-trade protection here.

All in all, this is an okay deal. He receives a raise at $4 million per season, but the lack of term and protection does hurt. Mercer worked with New Jersey to sign this contract mostly on their terms. It'll be interesting to see how he approaches the next contract negotiation in 2027.

As mentioned, the Devils did not have the space do to a long-term contract this summer. Signing Dawson Mercer long-term is likely a goal of this New Jersey front office. In saying this, the contract they did give him certainly gives the team options moving forward.

Mercer signed at $4 million a season is certainly good for New Jersey. There is a good chance he outplays this salary over the course of the next three seasons. If it doesn't work, the team can get out of the deal no issue. Mercer has no say in any potential trade or transaction involving him. And his $4 million salary is something other teams can take on if a trade becomes necessary. Especially with the salary cap jumping up in the future.

The Devils do well here. They do not have him signed long term, but this contract keeps him signed on a reasonable salary. New Jersey has to do this all again in quick order. But by that time, negotiations could be a lot more straightforward for both sides.

Grades and final thoughts

The Devils receive a high contract grade while Dawson Mercer gets a slightly lower grade. The Devils sign a potential franchise cornerstone at a reasonable salary on their terms. Mercer, meanwhile, gets a big payday to reflect his efforts on the ice. However, he has little security and lacks any protection against a transaction. The pressure is on for him to perform in these next three seasons to set him up well for the next round of talks.

Dawson Mercer grade: B

New Jersey Devils grade: A