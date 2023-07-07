The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fairly active in free agency, as they have signed John Klingberg, Ryan Reaves, Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi and Dylan Gambrel to help their fortunes in 2023-24 season.

The Leafs have been one of the league's top regular-season teams in recent seasons, but their playoff record has been a major disappointment. Toronto was successful in a first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning last season, and that lifted a huge burden that was hanging over the franchise like a dark storm cloud.

However, the team was unable to build on that development and they were put out of the playoffs in the second round by the upstart Florida Panthers in five games.

The postseason problems that the Maple Leafs have had for years once again surfaced in the loss to Florida. The Panthers were able to dominate in the high-danger areas of the offensive zone against the Maple Leaf defensemen.

As a result, it seemed clear that new general manager Brad Treliving would need to bring in a thick-bodied defenseman or two to help turn a weakness into a strength.

Instead, the Maple Leafs signed veteran high-profile defenseman John Klingberg to a one-year, $4.15 million deal. Klingberg has been known for his offensive skills and creativity throughout his nine years in the NHL. However, when it comes to stiff defensive play and shutting down opponents, Klingberg's came has been lacking.

That makes his signing somewhat questionable.

John Klingberg's 2022-23 season

Klingberg spent the first 8 years of his career with the Dallas Stars. He signed a free-agent deal with the Anaheim Ducks a year ago, and that was a curious move.

It was clear that the Ducks were a struggling team going into the 2022-23 season, and it seemed a certainty that they would continue to live at or near the basement of the Pacific Division. Klingberg had been with a team that been a regular playoff performer in the Stars, so it seemed strange that he would opt to sign with a team that had little chance of getting to the postseason.

While Klingberg seemed enthusiastic about his new team after signing with them, the reality of taking loss after loss appeared to be an issue for him. He was not at his best and was traded prior to the in-season deadline to the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota was a playoff team and had high hopes of advancing far into the postseason, but Klingberg did not prove to be a difference maker. He scored 2 goals and 7 assists in 17 regular season games, and he also added 1 goal and 3 assists in 4 postseason games.

His performance was largely mediocre in Minnesota.

Klingberg's career with the Stars

The right-shot defenseman from Gothenburg, Sweden carved out a reputation as a strong offensive player during his 8 seasons with the Stars. The 30-year-old proved to be a dynamic playmaker during his career in Dallas, scoring 10 goals or more 4 times.

His ability to set teammates up from the point with razor sharp passes has been the best part of his game. Klingberg's most notable season came in 2017-18 when he had 8 goals and 59 assists.

Klingberg made the All-Rookie team in the 2014-15 season and he also played in the 2018 All-Star Game.

Throughout his tenure in Dallas, he was a staple on the power play and he did an outstanding job of giving the Stars a creative and productive edge on their opponents with the man advantage.

Prospects in Toronto

A look at Klingberg's career patterns indicates that he was far more productive in the first few years in the league than he has been in his most recent seasons. That doesn't mean he won't be able to get his scoring numbers in line with a high-powered offensive team.

The three highest scoring years of his career were his second, third and fourth seasons in the league. The Maple Leafs may think they can help him get back to the 50-60 point range, but even if they do, that may not help them.

He is not going to step in and deliver heavy body checks or block a high number of shots. That's what the Maple Leafs need.

Grade for the signing

Klingberg is the kind of player who can be involved in a lot of highlight-film type plays. He can shoot the puck from the point or set up his teammates.

But he is not a defensive stalwart, and that's what the Leafs need. Klingberg will be the same kind of player he has been throughout his career, so anything lacking on the defensive side is not his fault.

This was a strange signing by the Leafs, worthy of a C-minus grade.