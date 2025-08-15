This offseason has been an uneventful one for the Golden State Warriors thanks in complete part to the ongoing standoff between them and Jonathan Kuminga, who remains a restricted free agent. The gap between the two sides appears to be impossible to bridge, with the Warriors looking ready to give Kuminga the opportunity to spread his wings with another team after four topsy-turvy seasons.

On the other hand, Kuminga appears to have fully realized that he will not get the opportunity to realize his full potential with the Warriors as long as Steve Kerr is the head coach and Stephen Curry is the franchise cornerstone. With an eventual departure looking inevitable, Kuminga is already preparing for what lies ahead, if his intense workout as seen in his Instagram post is any indication.

Kuminga can be seen lifting weights, going through agility, conditioning, and strength training drills, as well as dribbling and defensive exercises that should help him take the next step in his burgeoning career — which is most likely not going to be with him wearing a Warriors uniform.

The potential for Kuminga to be an impact player is clear; he has the prototypical size for a combo forward, and he has displayed incredible scoring skill that has him bordering on unstoppable at times.

But his utility on this Warriors roster is limited. He needs the ball in his hands to thrive, and he simply will not get that opportunity with Curry and Jimmy Butler receiving the bulk of touches.

Article Continues Below

Whatever the case may be, Kuminga is only going to be 23 years of age by the time the 2025-26 season begins, and he's only about to enter his prime. And considering how intense his workouts are, perhaps a 25-points per game season is not too far off.

Can the Warriors finally find Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade?

At this point, the most likely outcome is for Kuminga to remain with the Warriors, at least until the beginning of next season. However, even though the Warriors have the leverage in this Kuminga situation, him accepting the qualifying offer could be a disaster for Golden State.

Should Kuminga take that qualifying offer, he will get a no-trade clause, leaving him stuck on the Dubs for a season before getting a shot at unrestricted free agency next year.

The Warriors have less than two months left to resolve this situation before Kuminga turns the tables on them. And so far, only the Sacramento Kings have put their money where their mouth is and actually made a sign-and-trade offer for Kuminga, as per reports from ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.