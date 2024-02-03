The Jets and Canadiens finalized the Sean Monahan trade on Friday.

The Winnipeg Jets are true playoff contenders in the Western Conference. And on Friday, they swung a trade with the Montreal Canadiens to help bolster their depth. They acquired Sean Monahan from the Habs in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2027 third-round pick.

Monahan is enjoying a resurgent 2023-24 season. The 29-year-old has scored 13 goals and 35 points through 49 games so far. These totals represent his best production since the 2019-20 season when Monahan played for the Calgary Flames. It's a positive sign for Monahan, who had struggled these last few years with injuries.

The dust has settled a bit on this latest trade. With that in mind, let's hand out grades to the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens for Friday's Sean Monahan trade.

Jets trade for Sean Monahan

Winnipeg made a fine move to add to their scoring depth here. Monahan has put together a fine season so far, and that deserves recognition. However, there is a lot of risk involved here. And with the price paid, this is a trade that can easily come back to haunt the Jets.

Monahan has scored 35 points in 49 games, a fine pace for sure. That said, a lot of this production has come on the power play. 16 of his 35 points came on the man advantage. Furthermore, the 29-year-old is not the greatest player defensively. To be fair, the Jets likely can withstand his defensive lapses.

What they may not be able to withstand, though, is injury. Monahan has a brutal injury history, especially in recent memory. Last year, a broken foot took the veteran forward out of action after just 25 games. In fact, the last time Monahan played more than 70 games in a season was in 2018-19.

Monahan gives Winnipeg further depth, and if all goes well, another impressive scoring option. However, there is a lot of risk with this trade. There is certainly no guarantee the 29-year-old will maintain this pace. And there is no guarantee he remains healthy through the rest of the season.

Of course, injuries are a risk for every player. But the recent track record heightens these concerns. If Winnipeg wins, they won't care about the price they paid. For now, though, this is a hard pill to swallow.

Canadiens show excellent asset management with Sean Monahan

For the Canadiens, this is an incredible piece of business from general manager Kent Hughes. Montreal acquired Sean Monahan from the Flames for future considerations. In fact, they acquired a first-round pick from Calgary just so the Flames wouldn't have this contract on their books anymore.

To receive a first-round pick in return for a player that was dumped on you is incredible asset management. Montreal now has two picks for this draft, giving them options when operating this offseason. The Canadiens also receive a third-rounder in 2027 if Winnipeg wins the Stanley Cup this spring, as well.

There isn't much to say on Montreal's end of things. The Canadiens waited for the right time to send Sean Monahan to a contender. And they received a nice duo of draft picks to further stock their prospect pipeline. This is a nice bit of business from the Habs.

Grades and final thoughts

The Winnipeg Jets receive an average grade for this trade. Winnipeg added depth down the middle, and if things go well, it should aid them in their playoff push. However, there is a lot of risk here. That, and the acquisition cost, weigh down the grade for Winnipeg. Montreal, on the other hand, receives a high mark for its prime asset management.

Winnipeg Jets grade: C

Montreal Canadiens grade: A