The Winnipeg Jets are one of the best teams in the NHL.

The Winnipeg Jets have captured the attention of hockey fans around the world. Winnipeg entered the 2023-24 NHL season with a lot of question marks. Would stars Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Schiefele stick around? Could the Jets remain a playoff threat in the West? Were they headed for a huge fire sale?

Now, 46 games into the season, they have provided emphatic answers. Hellebuuck and Schiefele signed matching seven-year contract extensions prior to the team's first game. They have not only remained a threat but currently lead the pack in the West. And the only fire sale that should happen with this team is one in which they add a bunch of pieces to the roster.

With the team having passed the midway point, let's take a broader look at this team. Here are the midseason grades for the Winnipeg Jets for the 2023-24 NHL season.

Offense grade: B+

The Jets have a good offense, but it isn't exactly elite. As of this writing, they rank 12th in goals for per game, according to ESPN. They are one of the better-scoring teams in the West, but overall, there is something left to be desired.

That's not to say they don't have impactful offensive players, though. Scheifele, for example, is leading the team with 41 points through 42 games. Nikolaj Ehlers is also having a standout year, scoring 16 goals and 35 points this season. Furthermore, Josh Morrissey is following up his excellent 2022-23 season with another outstanding campaign.

It's also worth mentioning forward Kyle Connor. The Michigan native leads Winnipeg with 18 goals this year, despite missing more than a month due to a knee injury. Despite that, he will make his second All-Star Game appearance next month.

Winnipeg has a good offensive attack, but there are better teams out there. Still, their offense has managed to place them among the true contenders in the NHL. If they can maintain this current form, they will enter the playoffs in good shape.

Defense and goaltending: A

On the flip side, the Jets are elite at keeping the puck out of their own net. In fact, statistically speaking, there isn't a single team in the league better at preventing goals than Winnipeg. They allow the fewest goals against per game, with a 0.20 margin between them and the second-best team entering play Wednesday.

The stars of the show have been Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit. Hellebuyck had a rough start to the 2023-24 season but has bounced back nicely, posting a .925 save percentage. Brossoit, meanwhile, has had an excellent year in his own right. He has posted a .923 save percentage through 11 games in relief.

Their defensemen have played their part, as well. Morrissey is contributing on both ends of the ice. Furthermore, Dylan DeMelo, Dylan Samberg, and Nate Schmidt have turned in fine performances to aid Winnipeg's efforts.

A major reason for Winnipeg's turnaround has been their ability to keep pucks out of the net. And if they have any designs on making a deep playoff run, they need everyone to continue working together at their current run of form.

Special teams grade: C

Finally, we get to the team's weak point. Winnipeg's special teams is in need of work. The Jets have a good offensive unit, yet that hasn't translated into a ton of power play success. They entered play Wednesday with the 10th-worst power play percentage in the league.

Unfortunately, they haven't found success down a man, either. Winnipeg is one of the best teams in terms of keeping the puck out of the net. And yet, they own the 10th-worst penalty-killing percentage in the NHL.

Winnipeg has gotten away with it so far. However, this is a clear area of improvement. Expect the Jets to make moves to help strengthen these areas around the NHL Trade Deadline in order to best position themselves for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.