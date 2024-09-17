The Pittsburgh Penguins have worked to sign Sidney Crosby the entire offseason. On Monday, the two sides finally put pen to paper on a new contract. Crosby signed a two-year contract on Monday to keep him with the Penguins organization past the 2024-25 campaign. Otherwise, he would have reached NHL Free Agency next summer.

Crosby is very likely to retire as a Pittsburgh player once his career comes to an end. This contract makes that all the more likely. But how does this contract look on paper for both sides? It's time to hand out contract grades to Sidney Crosby and the Penguins for this two-year agreement announced on Monday.

Sidney Crosby signs with Penguins

Sidney Crosby was never going to sign a long-term contract. At 37 years old, he is not long for the NHL, even if Crosby still plays at an elite level. A two-year contract is a rather reasonable term for him. It allows him to consider his short-term future in the league and it allows him to avoid putting his team in a difficult spot.

Crosby is also not receiving a massive raise on his contract. In fact, he has made $8.7 million per season dating back to 2008-09. It's a gesture to his iconic jersey number. But it's also hard to argue against the idea that he could have made even more. Especially now given the value he brings to the current iteration of the Penguins.

Overall, though, this is a fine deal for the future Hall of Famer. He remains with the team that drafted him and won three Stanley Cups. And he is still making a lot of money, even if he is underpaid for the production he brings to the table. All in all, there are worse contracts for a player in his situation to sign.

Penguins sign Sidney Crosby

A Sidney Crosby contract extension was the most important piece of business for the Penguins this summer. And it turned out about as they may have expected. Pittsburgh likely knew their captain would not sign a long-term contract. Crosby's willingness to take less than his market value also works in the team's favor.

Crosby is one of the more valuable players in the league as it pertains to impact on his team. Without Crosby, Pittsburgh is a much different hockey team. They would still have talent on the roster in the form of Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, and Erik Karlsson. However, Crosby has been the face of this franchise for nearly two decades for a reason.

In the end, this is a great deal for the Penguins. Crosby is still producing at an elite level with no signs of slowing down. On a short-term contract below market value, Pittsburgh has made out incredibly well in what could be the final player's contract the two sides negotiate.

Grades and final thoughts

The Penguins receive high marks for the Sidney Crosby contract extension. Pittsburgh keeps their captain and icon on a short-term contract at a cap hit they can easily stomach. Meanwhile, Crosby receives high marks as well. He certainly could have made more money on this deal. And had he hit NHL Free Agency, he may have even received more term next summer. However, he is in a situation where the payday and term aren't the most important thing. Remaining with Pittsburgh for his entire career is one incredible story. And he may have made that a guarantee by signing this contract.

Sidney Crosby grade: A-

Pittsburgh Penguins grade: A+