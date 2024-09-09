The Pittsburgh Penguins are still working to sign Sidney Crosby to a contract extension this summer. Reports earlier in the summer indicated a deal between Crosby and the Penguins was close. However, the future Hall of Fame center remains unsigned as the team prepares for training camp. And reports have indicated that Crosby may be taking his time putting pen to paper.

Crosby did not deny those reports when speaking at the NHL/NHLPA Media Tour in Las Vegas on Monday. However, he did paint a more positive light on contract talks with the Penguins. Crosby said he was “pretty optimistic” in getting a deal done, as reported by The Canadian Press reporter Joshua Clipperton. In saying this, the Pittsburgh captain does not know when such a deal will get done.

Crosby has been an integral part of Pittsburgh's success for years. He has captained the team to three Stanley Cup triumphs and remains one of the team's best players. In 2023-24, he scored 42 goals and 94 points while playing a full 82 games. He has recorded 90 or more points in each of the last two seasons.

Penguins, Sidney Crosby hope to return to playoffs

Sidney Crosby has performed incredibly well for the Penguins over the last two seasons. However, the team failed to achieve much success at that time. Pittsburgh's 16-year playoff streak came to an end during the 2022-23 campaign. And they were unable to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again in 2023-24.

The Penguins went all out last summer to try and return to the postseason. Pittsburgh traded for Erik Karlsson in a three-team trade with the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens. Additionally, they signed the likes of Ryan Graves, Lars Eller, and Tristan Jarry to further bolster the roster.

In the end, it did not work out. The Penguins sold at the NHL Trade Deadline, sending Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes. While they did challenge for a playoff spot near the end of the season, it was too little, too late.

Pittsburgh has operated in a more restrained matter this summer. They targeted depth options in NHL Free Agency to better support their current core group. Notable additions include Anthony Beauvillier, Blake Lizotte, and a trade for Kevin Hayes.

The Penguins hope to win the Stanley Cup at least once more while Crosby is around. And they hope the moves made this summer get them one step closer to that goal. Crosby leads Pittsburgh into its season-opening game on October 9 against the New York Rangers.