As the Washington Wizards decided to unload the massive contract of Russell Westbrook, one of the main pieces that went to Washington was former Sixth Man of the Year winner in Montrezl Harrell. It seemed ironic for coach Wes Unseld Jr. to utilize three talented centers in Harrell, Daniel Gafford, and Thomas Bryant. When three of them got healthy, Unseld Jr. had a tough job of balancing it out and giving them ample time to get into their rhythm for every game.

It was inevitable for one of them to go and Harrell was the one who was garnering the highest value for organizations lacking in bigs like the Charlotte Hornets. Ish Smith and Vernon Carey were the two players dealt by Charlotte as it did not cost them that much in acquiring a much needed big behind Mason Plumlee. The commendable move by the front office is bolstering their front court depth without relinquishing PJ Washington or James Bouknight with two of these studs still with immense potential for the young Hornets squad.

Hornets Grade: B+

The Harrell acquisition is a B+ move for Charlotte with the added offensive firepower off the bench. It is just tough to grade it as an A- or A because Harrell is still a liability on the defensive end of the floor. Moreover, his undersized stature could cause some difficulty for the Hornets if they put him at the five for a team that is struggling mightily on their perimeter defense as well. On a positive note, Harrell is on an expiring $9.7 million contract, so they do not need to commit to him long term if things do not materialize.

Removing Smith and Carey from their lineup gives them more space to sign Miles Bridges to a huge long term deal with Hornets as he is entering restricted free agency this offseason. Additionally, it opens up a roster spot for Charlotte in their hunt to add an individual who can actually defend at a high level through the buyout market. With Harrell in a new city once again, this is his chance to prove his worth and lead the second unit with Kelly Oubre Jr.

Wizards Grade: D

On the Wizards side of things, the deal would just be given a rating of D. The mentality of giving up Montrezl Harrell on an expiring contract opens up more minutes for their newly-acquired Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis. He could be a shutdown candidate with his lingering injuries, especially with the season-ending wrist surgery on Bradley Beal. If that is the case, it opens up more minutes for Gafford and Bryant to prove their worth at the starting center spot in Washington.

These two individuals have enormous potential with Gafford as a lob threat and shot blocking prowess along with Bryant’s floor spacing and post moves. With Unseld Jr. currently having two bigs on the fold, this move could be beneficial similar to how the crowded Atlanta Hawks wing production improved when they traded Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks. Before Bryant returned to the lineup, Gafford was flourishing as a rim-runner and rim protector but with his minutes decreasing, he has been having a difficult time finding his rhythm on both ends.

Even with these plausible internal benefits in the Wizards organization, the return for Montrezl Harrell is a bit underwhelming. With Charlotte fighting for a play-in spot, it is paramount for them to do a win-now move and acquire someone like Harrell. As the Hornets will utilize one big they have chased since the offseason, the Wizards are on a rebuilding phase with no Beal, an injury-prone Porzingis and one game out of the 10th spot behind the Hawks.