The Anaheim Ducks have one of the most promising young cores in the NHL. Players like Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish, and Jamie Drysdale have the potential to be legitimate stars and lead Anaheim to great success. On Wednesday, the Ducks rewarded a member of this core, inking Troy Terry to a seven-year contract.

Terry first found extended game time in the NHL back in 2018-19. However, he truly emerged in 2021-22 when he scored 37 goals and 67 points. Those totals were, by far, career highs for the Denver native.

This past season saw Terry's totals dip just a bit, but they are still impressive nonetheless. The 25-year-old scored 23 goals and 61 points for a Ducks team that finished dead last in the NHL, just below the Chicago Blackhawks and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Now, Terry is set to make a cool $7 million a season for the next season seasons. Additionally, he has a modified no-trade clause that kicks in beginning in 2025-26 season, according to CapFriendly.

Let's take a look at how this contract benefits each side of the deal. After that, we'll hand out a grade for both Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks regarding this seven-year extension.

Troy Terry extends Ducks contract

Prior to this extension, Terry and the Ducks were headed toward an arbitration hearing. This contract is certainly a better alternative than the arbitration hearing for the 25-year-old. He likely would've made less through that hearing, and he'd have only received a one-year contract. Furthermore, the modified no-trade clause wouldn't exist.

With this extension, Terry receives a bigger payday, more stability, and some control over his future. And sure, he could end up being underpaid with the salary cap rising in the next few seasons. However, he earned himself a massive pay rise now and $7 million is not a bad payday even with an inflated cap.

At the end of the day, Terry does incredibly well here. He's thrived in Anaheim over the last two seasons, and now he can continue to thrive as the Ducks continue to ascend into contender status.

Ducks extend Troy Terry

The Ducks also do incredibly well in avoiding arbitration. Troy Terry is clearly a major part of their core moving forward. Having him on a cheap one-year contract through arbitration isn't bad. But locking in this player for seven years is much more beneficial.

You could argue that the $7 million figure, in the short term, is a slight overpay. After all, he's only had two seasons with more than 20 points in a single season. However, I think he has proven himself as an offensive producer in the NHL. Furthermore, that $7 million figure should be less of an overpay as the years go by.

The modified no-trade clause in 2025-26 does limit Anaheim just a bit. Although, if things don't work out as well in these first two years, the Ducks could trade him before the clause officially kicks in. At the end of the day, a long-term contract was needed, and I don't think this hurts Anaheim at all in the long run.

Grades and final thoughts

Both Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks get high marks for this contract extension. Terry receives an impressive pay rise along with long-term stability and control over his future later in the deal. For Anaheim, they lock in an important part of their core to a contract that should age rather well over time.

Troy Terry grade: A+

Anaheim Ducks grade: A+