The Anaheim Ducks have agreed to terms on a seven-year contract with right winger Troy Terry, the team announced on ‘X', which is formerly known as Twitter. The contract has a $7 million average annual value against the salary cap, according to ESPN.

This is an important deal for Anaheim since Terry is 25 years old and is a two-time All-Star. Now, he figures to be a key part of the team for the future.

Anaheim is also expected to look at signing Trevor Zegras to a long-term extension.

Last season, Terry had 23 goals and 38 assists (61 points) for Anaheim, which finished last in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference for the second time in three seasons. Two years ago, he scored 37 goals, which was the highest total for a Ducks player since Corey Perry had 43 goals in 2013-14.

The Ducks are looking to upgrade their team quickly. Terry now has the highest AAV of any Anaheim player, which means he is likely to be a piece they build around for the future.

In 274 career games, Terry had 176 points. He recently completed his sixth NHL season.

Anaheim has not made the playoffs in each of the last five years. It has a new coach, Greg Cronin, who was previously the head coach for the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles. He also has NHL experience as a former assistant for the Toronto Maple Leafs (2011-2014) and New York Islanders (2014-2018).

The Ducks will return to action in October, when they open their season versus the Las Vegas Golden Knights, the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champions.