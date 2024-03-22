Grambling State basketball faces a stiff test on Friday against top-seeded Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Before going toe-to-toe with Matt Painter, Zach Edey and the Boilermakers, though, Donté Jackson and the Tigers got an extra special opportunity to continue reveling in their historic first-four victory over Montana State.
Vice President Kamala Harris, a Howard graduate, called Jackson on Thursday to congratulate her fellow HBCU on winning its first-ever NCAA Tournament game.
“I watched the entire game into overtime. You all were just pure excellence on that court,” she said, per Steven J. Gaither of the Charlotte Observer. “Going into overtime, my husband and I were on the edge of our seats. And, of course, amongst your so, so talented team, you got that lefty.
“What you guys did as a team and coach—I saw your interview afterwards—and just being so cool and calm and collected,” Harris continued. “I just had to call you all to tell you, you made me proud and you made history for Grambling. And as a fellow HBCU—proud HBCU graduate—I just had to let you all know that you've got fans all over the place, including in the White House. So congratulations for last night.”
As a proud HBCU graduate, I was thrilled to see @gsutigers_mbb fight their way back for a historic win in their NCAA tournament game last night. This team defines excellence and makes us all so proud. pic.twitter.com/QwJrI4YM0s
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 21, 2024
Jackson, clearly, appreciated the Vice President's words, calling their discussion “one of the best moments of my life.”
“It was incredible just to talk to her for a couple of minutes,” he told NCAA insider Andy Katz. “Just proud. Probably one of the best moments of my life.”
Magic Johnson fetes Grambling State, too
Grambling State had never advanced to the NCAA Tournament until Saturday. Facing off with three-time defending champion Texas Southern in the SWAC Tournament title game, the Tigers won 75-66, punching their first ever ticket to the NCAA Tournament. The selection committee placed Grambling State in Purdue's Midwest region as a dueling 16-seed with Montana State, the winner of that first-four matchup getting the opportunity to tangle with the Boilermakers.
The Tigers made the most of their historic opportunity against Montana State, overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit to send the game to overtime. Grambling State out-classed the Bobcats in the extra session, outscoring them 16-9 to advance to the opening round of March Madness.
No matter what happens Friday against Purdue, the Tigers made countless HBCU graduates and fans across the country proud by taking down Montana State. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson famously attended Michigan State, but still counts himself among the thousands and thousands celebrating by the Tigers' feat—and not just because he does business with the university.
“Congratulations to Coach Jackson, his staff, and the players of Grambling State for advancing to play in the NCAA tournament in an 88-81 victory over Montana State!” he tweeted on Thursday morning. “I’m happy that my company SodexoMAGIC is the food partner for Grambling State! It’s been a great partnership and I’m excited to see how the team will do in the next round of the tournament!”
Grambling State and Purdue tipoff at 4:25 p.m. (PT) on Friday.