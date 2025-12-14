The Chicago Bears hold a 14-0 halftime lead over the Cleveland Browns in their Week 15 matchup. However, the Bears must now deal with a with another concerning injury.

As Chicago was leaving the field for halftime, quarterback Caleb Williams was seen limping to the locker room. It was an ominous moment that kept Bears fans holding their breath.

Caleb Williams limped off the field after the Bears' last drive ⬇️ 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/Xd5egz2ZWw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Coming out of the break though, Williams was seen sprinting out of the huddle and throwing the ball around the field, via Dan Weiderer of The Athletic. He then made his return to the game, shaking off any concerns of a serious injury.

Article Continues Below

The Bears will still be monitoring Williams throughout the rest of the game. While Case Keenum is a capable backup, Tyson Bagent is out with an illness in Week 15, Chicago has built their entire offense around Williams. While there is still work to be done, the quarterback has played a significant role in leading the Bears to a 9-4 start.

Three minutes into the second half, Williams has completed 12-of-18 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown. He has made some impressive, drop in the bucket throws. However, he hasn't been able to avoid sacks as easily as he has, taking two already.

Coming off of a devastating loss to their rival Green Bay Packers, the Bears are looking to bounce back in a big way against the Browns. That would become much more difficult without Williams on the field. Luckily for Chicago, the quarterback was able to shake off whatever injury he was dealing with and return to the gridiron.