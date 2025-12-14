The Jacksonville Jaguars have dominated the first half in Week 15. Jacksonville is up 31-10 against New York and everything is working on offense. One Jaguars player is playing exceptionally well during the first half.

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence can simply do it all. His latest great play was a long bomb to Parker Washington on third-and-long with just a few minutes left in the second quarter.

Lawrence even hit the Michael Jordan shrug after the play.

That play set up Jacksonville deep in New York territory and helped set up a 33-yard field goal by Cam Little.

But that was not all. Lawrence eventually connected with Travis Etienne Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown before the end of the first half.

Lawrence finished the first half 14-of-22 passing for 192 yards and three touchdowns. He also added four carries for 48 yards and a rushing touchdown. That means Lawrence was involved in every Jaguars touchdown of the first half.



The Jets came into this game fragile with Brady Cook starting at quarterback. Cook has played okay, but New York's defense simply has not been able to keep up with Jacksonville.

The Jaguars (9-4) have plenty of motivation to win this game. They are currently sitting atop the AFC South division standings. Jacksonville needs to continue winning games if they want to stay ahead of Houston after their five-game winning streak.

The Jaguars seem to have this game in hand. If they can take care of business during the second half, they'll be sitting pretty heading into Week 16.

Jacksonville is up 31-10 at halftime.